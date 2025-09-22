How to make short nails appear longer instantly

Like clothes, hair and makeup, nail trends come and go. At one point or another, super long nails with bright colours are the style everyone is chasing, and soon after everyone is craving a short, clean cut manicure that is timeless. Whether you get your nails treated professionally or not, there's nothing better than a fresh set, but it's not always easy to grow long nails naturally. Some are prone to breakage, and some don't have the ability to have long nails for practical reasons.

If you naturally have shorter nails and want to give them some treatment that makes them appear elongated, fortunately, there are a few tips and tricks that you can keep up your sleeve. Find out how to achieve a classy, clean-cut finish to make even super short nail look lengthened, healthy and gorgeous.

Choose the right nail shape

Choosing the right nail shape can give the illusion that your nails are longer than they are, but the nail shape is also determined by the shape of your nailbed. For example, if you have shorter fingers, then opting for a round, oval, or almond-shaped nail finish will make your fingers appear longer and slimmer. As a rule of thumb, a round or almond-shaped nail is the one to opt for if you want your nails to appear longer than they are.

OPI explains that, luckily, there is one shape that looks good on everyone: the 'squoval' nail. "It looks good on everyone! This universally flattering nail shape looks good on short and long fingers. Part-oval and part-square, this nail tip shape is super easy to maintain on short nails. Start by filing straight across, then round the corners in one long stroke, connecting the free edge together. Flip your hands towards you and adjust as needed."

© Shutterstock / Alina Kay An almond shaped nail can make shorter nails appear elongated

Nail colours that elongate

Now that the shape is determined, the next step is choosing a colour. If you're anything like me, you've spent way longer than you should perusing colour reels whenever you've been in a salon getting your nails polished by a professional. I always seem to find myself being so indecisive: a bright colour to suit the season or a classic style that looks good with everything? It's the ultimate dilemma for those who are obsessed with nails.

However, if you're keen to make your short talons look longer, then, generally speaking, a shade that is relatively close to the tone of your skin or tonally close to the colour of your natural nail is a good choice. This is because it gives the illusion of your fingers 'continuing' and looking way more elongated than normal.

© Shutterstock / Alina Kay Almond and round shaped tips are hugely popular in nail salons for their classic and timeless style

Otherwise, a good option that never goes out of style is a classic French mani. Warwickshire-based manicurist Megan Rose previously told HELLO!: "A sheer, barely-there shade for a 'your nails but better' manicure is a huge favourite in my studio. People tend to think a French manicure isn’t possible on a short nail, but I think you can have so much fun experimenting with micro-French designs, whether it be a classic white tip or something bright to suit the season."

© Shutterstock / Julian Photo Nail A sheer base with added minimal colour can help make nails seem elongated

Nail care for stronger, healthier short nails

Keeping nails strong is the key to keeping their length. Is there anything more annoying than breaking a nail you've been working really hard to keep long and strong? It might sound like a first-world problem, but nails are an important part of our overall appearance if you ask me. Dr Maria Knobel, Medical Director of Medical Cert UK, spoke to HELLO! previously, about keeping our nails strong.

© Getty Images Sheer pinks and rounded edges will make nails look pristine, elegant and elongated

Maria explains that, like hair, the main protein in nails is keratin, so to ensure the health of our nails, we need to consider how to boost our keratin levels. "Keratin is produced in the nail matrix, and its structure depends on amino acids, iron, zinc and biotin. If there is a deficiency of any of those substances, keratin cells will be weaker and will create thinner, brittle or ridged nails."

There are plenty of keratin supplements on the market that aim to provide a healthy dose of keratin and biotin to promote the growth and strength of hair and nails. However, if supplements aren't your bag, Maria states we can boost keratin with our diet. "To make sure you get enough amino acids, iron, zinc and biotin, you need to be eating foods such as eggs, beans, leafy greens, nuts, and oily fish. All of these support keratin production and improve nail strength."

© Instagram/@matejanova Dark nails are great but they generally make nails look shorter

Mistakes to avoid

While we would never say never when it comes to bold and dark colours (I am partial to a deep purple or deep burgundy, especially around Halloween), these are, generally, the colours that make nails look shorter.

A short black nail in a square cut looks mightily chic, but if an elongated finish is your thing, swerve a square shape, opt for a shimmeringly sheer colour, and thank us later.