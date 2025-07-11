The exact red nail polish Kendall and Kylie Jenner swear by is on sale

Nail trends come and go, but one colour that reigns supreme is red. Iconic, truly timeless and a little bit sultry, a crimson swipe on your fingertips never goes out of fashion.

Celebrities like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, with access to more nail polish colours than Pantone could dream up, find themselves gravitating towards various degrees of rouge.

And as far as these two famous sisters are concerned, nowhere does red polish quite like OPI.

Despite OPI offering over 23 shades of red, Kendall and Kylie favour Big Apple Red and Coca-Cola Red, says their manicurist Zola Ganzorigt.

Supermodel Kendall chose Big Apple Red for her first summer manicure back in May, after showcasing the shade in her holiday nail looks in both 2024 and 2023. She was also seen wearing it again during a shopping trip a few weeks later.

© GC Images Kendall's favourite crimson manicure is with OPI Big Apple Red

While beauty mogul Kylie is a fan of Big Apple Red, her longest OPI love affair is with Coca-Cola Red, formulated in conjunction with the drinks brand.

This was the shade she wore to launch her Cosmic perfume at Ulta Beauty in April, as well as the one that graced her New York Times cover in 2024 and the Met Gala red carpet in 2023.

© Getty Images Kylie's longest OPI love affair is with Coca-Cola Red

Manicurist Ganzorigt’s A-List client roster also includes Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Sydney Sweeney, Rita Ora and Demi Moore, with Moore wearing Big Apple Red for the 2025 Met Gala and Bieber opting for it in the form of french tips at Christmas

Where to shop OPI

After a bit of research, I discovered that several of OPI’s coveted red shades are currently on sale. Even better, many are available in curated bundles via QVC, meaning you can replicate multiple Hollywood-approved manicures at home without breaking the bank.

OPI 7 Piece Summer Lacquer Collection £54.96 £31.92 at QVC

One bundle I found was the OPI Repair Mode and Nail Envy Duo, which features Kendall’s beloved shade of Big Apple Red, as well as a nail repair serum that’s enriched with fast-acting patented Ulti-Plex Technology.

Big Apple Red also features in the OPI Cult Classics Gifting Collection, which is a capsule of four shades of red, plus a top coat and natural nail base coat to help prolong your at-home manicure.

OPI Cult Classics Gifting Collection £54.96 at QVC



If you’re looking to dazzle your digits with some sort of rouge but keep it summery, then the seven-piece Summer Lacquer Collection from OPI is also on sale. It’s a comprehensive set with five gorgeous summery shades – spanning a creamy pink to a dark red – of OPI's iconic Nail Lacquer, complete with a top and base coat.

Better yet, the summer bundle comes packaged in a stylish, travel-ready OPI branded bag, so you can bring it on all of your summer adventures.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.