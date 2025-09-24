Earth toned nails: 6 chic ideas for autumn's coolest manicure trend

How to create autumn 2025's prettiest trending brown and earthy manicures at home (or you can just show these pics to your manicurist at the salon!)
By Laura Alesanco
2 minutes ago
Like fashion and hairstyles, manicures, too, are reinvented each season to adapt to current trends. Sure, bright colours and bold nail art were the trending looks all spring and summer long, but get ready to get cosy: rich, darker shades are taking over again now that cooler weather has arrived. For autumn 2025, earthy-toned nails, as pioneered by Hailey Bieber, are taking centre stage - that’s why I've created this handy edit of earth-toned nail ideas so you can hop on this chic manicure trend.
In a season where browns, caramels and beiges are the colour palette of choice for fashion on the high street, just think of it as quiet luxury for your nails. There are the simplest manicure hues, reinvented classics and eye-popping designs - no matter your style, you'll find a favourite among these six perfect choices to coordinate your nails to the season's earthy palette.
Earth tone nail ideas for autumn 2025
1/6
Pantone's colour of the year has inspired nail trends
Mocha Mousse Nails
If you love classics and your manicure is always on the minimalist side, then autumn's mocha mousse nail trend is calling you. Should you get square or almond shaped-nails? Well, that will depend more on your personal taste or the length of your fingers (remember that almond shapes are among the most elongating). Nail shape aside, there are a few guidelines you should follow to do this look at home.
First, it's essential to apply a protective base coat (and a strengthening one, if your nails are damaged or weakened). Secondly, it's important that the finish is clean and free of lumps or smudges, so you'll need to take extra care not to touch anything while the polish dries. A top coat will be very useful here to seal the colour and speed up drying. And finally, if you know how to do a gel manicure at home, it's an excellent option to help make the look last much longer.
2/6
Why choose just one shade when you can have up to five?
Earth Tone Gradient Nails
Although Mocha Mousse is the most popular nail colour, the truth is there are actually a very wide range of options to choose from among the chocolate shades. If you’re not sure which one you like best, a great option is the on-trend gradient manicure: that way you can combine several shades! To create this look, the steps are the same as above, except you'll need to paint each nail a different colour. As always, you can opt for a traditional manicure or gel polishes instead.
To help you prep your nails at home like a pro, a manicure kit with different files, buffers and a cuticle trimmer tool will come in handy so you can achieve that salon-worthy clean, glossy finish.
3/6
The '90s favourite French manicure is back in style - with a twist
French Manicure in Earthy Tones
The French tip manicure is one of those classics that keeps coming back in a different form each season. For autumn, the French manicure is all about colouring the tips in dark brown or another trendy shade, like burgundy. Both are alternatives to the traditional look that maintain the signature elegance of the style.
To create the look at home, start by applying the light-coloured base coat to disguise any discolouration and give the nail that smooth, pinkish tone. Next is painting the tips in the earthy nail colour - the most foolproof way is to use French nail tip guide adhesive stickers, placing them on your nail and painting the tip. Finish with a glossy top coat.
4/6
Fun polka dot motifs are on trend for both fashion and fingernails
Polka Dot Ombré Nails
Polka dots are one the trendiest motifs in manicures this season. The best part of this fun design is that creating them at home is much simpler than it seems. In this case, I've selected a nail design that incorporates both polka dots and ombré, so you'll need to start by creating the base with the help of a sponge to blend a pink and brown shade.
Next, use dotting tools to create the polka dots: choose the desired size, lightly dip the tip in the corresponding shade, and carefully draw onto the nail. To finish, apply a layer of top coat to seal the colours and prevent the design from smudging.
5/6
Sleek and modern - this manicure makes a statement
Chrome or Glazed Nails
Personally, I adore anything with glitter, mirror shine or any kind of detail that involves extra sparkle. That's why glazed nails and chrome nails are some of my favourite trends when it comes to manicures. Even though metallic and sparkly designs are stylish no matter what the season, this autumn the trend is a fusion with brown and burgundy tones.
To recreate them at home, whether you're using traditional nail polishes or a gel nail set for a longer-lasting manicure, you simply have to add a layer of a metallic polish or top coat with the desired effect, or use a glazed finishing powder. Finish with a top coat to set. It's so simple, I’ll bet you’ll want to try it with even more shades.
6/6
From cow print to leopard, animal print is trending for nails, too!
Animal Print Manicures
Unlike some fleeting trends that come and go, classic animal print is here to stay. So much so that this season you can find leopard print, zebra and cow print, too on the high street as well as in the trendiest nail designs.
The look above looks like cowhide, combining a very light cream-coloured base with spots in different shades of brown.
To create these spots, you'll need a set of nail art brushes and a dose of patience and precision. I assure you the result will be worth it.
