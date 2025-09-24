Earth toned nails: 6 chic ideas for autumn's coolest manicure trend

Pantone's colour of the year has inspired nail trends

If you love classics and your manicure is always on the minimalist side, then autumn's mocha mousse nail trend is calling you. Should you get square or almond shaped-nails? Well, that will depend more on your personal taste or the length of your fingers (remember that almond shapes are among the most elongating). Nail shape aside, there are a few guidelines you should follow to do this look at home.

First, it's essential to apply a protective base coat (and a strengthening one, if your nails are damaged or weakened). Secondly, it's important that the finish is clean and free of lumps or smudges, so you'll need to take extra care not to touch anything while the polish dries. A top coat will be very useful here to seal the colour and speed up drying. And finally, if you know how to do a gel manicure at home, it's an excellent option to help make the look last much longer.