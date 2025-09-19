'Grandmacore' nails are trending: 10 elegant manicure ideas to elevate your style

Remember the 'Coastal Grandmother' TikTok trend, inspired by the likes of Diane Keaton and the breezy fashion of Nancy Meyers films? Well, there's another classic style that's back and updated for 2025, and this time it's for your nails. 'Grandmacore' manicures are a timeless look that's trending right now as it takes a spin on the beauty world carousel. These vintage-inspired nails are perfect for those of us who want glamorous and feminine nails in colours that are perfect for autumn, winter or all year round.

Among the Grandmacore nail ideas, you find everything from the long, red nails inspired by Old Hollywood to sleek French manicures loved by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. Burgundy nails are back, too, and they look fabulous whether short or long, while pearlescent nails, which have been a consistent favourite in decades ranging from the 1930s to Y2K, are a true classic for this year, too.

There are so many nail trends to keep up with - and we have so much fun trying them all! While most of them come and go, there are some nail looks that just seem to stand the test of time, and these manicures are the perfect example. Their ability to flatter any skin tone and look amazing with a wide range of outfits makes Grandmacore nails a super safe bet for anyone in search of a manicure that looks simply chic.

© Instagram/@matejanova Frosted and pearlescent nails, which are trending, date back to the 1930s

Looking for more ideas from this trend for inspiration? I'm spilling all the details on the return of these modern classics, because when it comes to these retro-inspired manicures, there are plenty of examples that have stood the test of time.

What are 'Grandmacore' nails?

Grandmacore nails pays homage to the timeless elegance of our grandmothers. Inspired by classic and vintage fashion, this style features a range of designs - from vampy to ladylike, short nails to long - that bring the allure of past eras to our manicures. But these nail colours and styles aren't stuck in the past; this manicure trend perfectly complements our modern lives, offering a fresh and modern vibe, too.

© Instagram/@agata.najdek Grandmacore nails range from vampy to ladylike, and from deep colours to light, pearlescent shades

Colours and designs of 'Grandmacore nails'

The colours in this trend are usually streamlined and solid in a nod to past sophistication - we're talking intense garnet, luminous pearlescent tones and nude hues for a touch of natural, easy elegance. This colour palette, combined with minimalist designs - not unlike the quiet luxury fashion trend - creates an eternally feminine look that never goes out of style.

10 elegant Grandmacore nail ideas

1/ 10 A timeless look that's loved by that's loved by the French Classic red nails This timeless, elegant and flattering shade is perfect for any occasion and nail style, whether short or long, almond or square. Its versatility makes it a surefire hit to rock all season long - it will take you from day to night - exuding the timeless beauty of an iconic manicure.



2/ 10 Beige and peach nails are also a nod to quiet luxury Neutral nails For those who love a subtle manicure but want a vintage touch, beige or peach-colored nails are the ideal choice. This design brings a soft, natural, and fresh feel to your look. Available in a number of versatile and flattering shades to look good on all skin tones, these nail colours work for any nail length or shape.



3/ 10 © Instagram/@matejanova Burgundy was a hit in the 1940s but had its last big moment in the '90s Burgundy Burgundy is another Grandmacore favourite trending in 2025. This intense shade adds a touch of sophistication to any look, which is why its a retro manicure essential. It's an excellent choice if you're looking for sophisticated style that's bold, too.

4/ 10 Pearly manicures aren't just for weddings Pearlescent nails Pearl nails are a reinvented classic that perfectly fit the Grandmacore trend, giving a sophisticated and luxurious feel. You can achieve this look by using pearlescent polishes in soft shades like white, pink, beige or champagne. For a more intense, pearly shine, you can apply a pearlescent chrome powder over a clear base coat.



5/ 10 This popular manicure proves that sometimes beauty is all about simplicity French manicure There's nothing more timeless than a French manicure! Its simple yet sophisticated design, with the signature contrasting tip, makes it a perfect option for any occasion. Whether for a formal event or everyday wear, the French manicure adds a touch of freshness to any style.



6/ 10 © Instagram/@thehotblend This nail style is very Marilyn Monroe Cherry red nails Deep, glossy cherry red is another popular color for the Grandmacore manicure. This shade is a super trendy and elegant alternative to classic red, giving your hands a sophisticated and sensual look. It's especially beautiful on long, almond-shaped nails, where it creates a glamorous slimming effect on the fingers.

7/ 10 Light pinks are also key to the 'Grandmacore' vintage vibe Pastel pink Pastel pink is another star shade within the Grandmacore trend, adding a sweet and feminine touch to our hands. Pastel pink stands out for its understated elegance and natural feel; it's a perfect choice if you're looking for an elegant manicure with a romantic, nostalgic vibe.



8/ 10 Brown nails, from chocolate to mocha, are trending in 2025 Chocolate brown manicure This warm and inviting shade evokes timeless elegance and is ideal for those looking for a more suprising, sophisticated look. Chocolate brown pairs perfectly with any skin tone and is a must-have basic in your autumn color palette.



9/ 10 © Instagram/@harrietwestmoreland This nail style is super sweet Bubblegum nails The Grandmacore trend invites us to explore a wide range of shades, from the deepest dramatic hues to the softest pastels. While muted tones like light pink are characteristic of this style, we can also be bold with brighter colours like bubblegum pink. This shade, typical of the 50s, adds a fun and youthful touch to the vintage aesthetic, showing that this trend's style is much more versatile than it seems.

