This mouthwatering unisex perfume is perfect if you love a woody scent in autumn

Warm, woody and delicately intense – when it comes to autumnal perfumes, these are non-negotiable qualities for many of us. That’s because as the weather turns, so does scent desire. Light and floral fragrances get put away to make room for bolder notes that are brimming with warmth and decadence.

We don’t have to restrict ourselves to women’s scents either. In fact, many men’s fragrances hold the key to our autumn perfume cravings. Among those is Issey Miyake's Le Sel d'Issey Eau de Parfum – a new perfume from the legendary Japanese designer following the success of its eau de toilette version.

Issey Miyake Le Sel d'Issey Eau de Parfum, at a glance Woody, marine and dry amber notes, enriched with salty accord and incense, to create boldness

Streamlined bottle shape in gunmetal hue that contains 20% post-consumer recycled glass

Delicately intense fragrance that captures the vitality of the sea and earthy vibrancy of land

Vegan formula that is crafted with 94% naturally derived ingredients

Available in 50ml and 100ml, plus a refill size of 150ml



More than 30 years ago, Issey Miyake was inspired by nature to recreate the power of an invincible waterfall in fragrance form. Fast forward to today, the brand is entering a new olfactory chapter by marrying the vigour of the earth’s elements in a single bottle.

With woody, marine and dry amber notes, Le Sel d'Issey Eau de Parfum is an intense fragrance of ocean-like freshness that vibrates with a warm sensuality. The sharp, yet well-rounded, elixir has a masculine energy about it.

Top notes: Seaweed, salt Middle notes: Incense Base notes: Cedarwood, amber

But don’t be put off if you lean towards lighter notes from your perfumes. The marine seaweed delivers powerful zest, whilst oak moss adds a crispness to the scent. Also infused with amber accord, it has a glowing warmth – and cedarwood lends the scent a woody, animalic depth.

Who is Issey Miyake?

Issey Miyake was a legendary fashion designer, hailing from Japan, who died aged 84 of liver cancer in a hospital in Tokyo in August 2022. He was the founder of the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group. He was renowned for his use of pleats, with his work embracing traditional techniques, as well as cutting edge design and technology.

The titan of industry launched his first perfume L'eau d'Issey in 1992, with fragrances becoming one of his most enduring legacies. The name L'eau d'Issey is actually a pun playing on the name "Issey's water" and the words "l'odyssée" which sound similar when both are spoken in French.

What is the internet saying about Issey Miyake Le Sel d'Issey Eau de Parfum?

The vivid scent has attracted rave reviews online since its launch. Budding perfumers have described it as “beautiful”, with one reviewing: “It’s not too strong, stays on for a very long time and definitely attracts attention when walking past.”

“It is a must-have fragrance for anyone who loves fresh, clean, ocean-inspired scents,” another review reads. “The salty breeze, soft woods and light earthiness make it incredibly refreshing and unique. I absolutely love it – simple, long-lasting, elegant and perfect for everyday wear. Highly recommended!”

One fragrance fanatic quipped: "I love the salty marine scent and seaweed notes in this perfume. It gives a clean fresh feeling, and gives me a real sense of calmness and cleanliness every time I spray it."

