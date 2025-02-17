This fragrance is the 2025 beauty launch I'm most excited about

This year has already been a big one for beauty launches – Rhode Beauty's 'Peptide Lip Shape', Rare Beauty's 'Soft Pinch Liquid Contour' and Vieve's 'Super Skin Nova' to name but three, but if you ask me, the best is yet to come.

For weeks now, Kylie Jenner has been teasing a new release – and I couldn't be more excited.

The makeup mogul has already launched her 'Natural Blur Powder Foundation' and 'Lip Butter' in a new Toasted Marshmallow edition this year, but in the background, she's been quietly teasing something different altogether.

© Instagram Kylie Jenner posed with her new fragrance ahead of the BAFTAs

Eagle-eyed fans (i.e. me) spotted Kylie coyly posting a photo of a new-look fragrance bottle. The shape looked identical to her 'Cosmic' scent, which launched last summer, in a silver chrome finish.

Kylie added a "shush" emoji to the post, hinting that the new launch is top secret, but she's amped up the clues in recent days, yesterday posting a photo of herself in London clutching the bottle while she was getting ready to attend the BAFTAs with boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.

Another video shows the 27-year-old liberally spraying herself with the scent ahead of the prestigious awards ceremony, proving she's a huge fan and can't get enough of the scent.

Kylie held her new scent in her hand

Stepping up the teasing, the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram page also posted a video of the fragrance bottle, with the sensual clip panning all around the curved bottle, again captioned with the "shush" emoji.

Kylie Jenner's new fragrance

Today she finally unveiled details of the scent, revealing it's the 'sister fragrance' of 'Cosmic' and is called 'Cosmic 2.0'

No further details have been released about the new scent, but when I reached out to Kylie Cosmetics, they said all will be revealed on February 19th, with the scent on sale on February 27 – so not long to wait!

Her second foray into fragrance comes hot on the heels of her sister Khloe Kardashian's 'XO Khloe' scent, which launched exclusively into Harrods, marking Khloe's first steps into the beauty world.

© Pure PR Khloe Kardashian at the London launch event for her debut fragrance, XO Khloe

Kim Kardashian has launched several scents in her time, too, under her KKW Fragrance name, though they are currently discontinued, leaving the path clear for Kylie and Khloe to dominate the fragrance arena.

Kylie Cosmetics Cosmic

'Cosmic' was the only new fragrance I bought last year (It was Boots' fastest-selling fragrance launch of 2024), and it quickly became a staple in my collection. It's warm and comforting, with creamy notes of vanilla and sensual amber. 'Cosmic' feels understated, but I have a feeling Cosmic 2.0 will pack a bigger punch.

© Instagram Cosmic was Kylie Jenner's first foray into fragrance

The mother-of-two was rocking a more pared-back look last year, taking her makeup down a notch, and 'Cosmic' reflected that. However, in recent weeks, Kylie has been amping the glamour up again – particularly when attending glamorous soirees with her actor boyfriend, which have seen the Kardashians star wear glittering silver and sultry black gowns.

© Instagram Kylie Jenner has gone back to super glam looks lately

If her new fragrance launch is in keeping with her recent glam-up, I am expecting a heady, stronger take on 'Cosmic', in the same way Glossier launched two heavier versions of the cult skin scent fragrance, 'Glossier You', last year.

Celebrity perfumes have long had a bad reputation for being sickly sweet and having no staying power, but Kylie bucked this trend with 'Cosmic', and I have a feeling her second scent is set to prove the detractors wrong, too.

Roll on Wednesday…