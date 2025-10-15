Winter skincare mistakes that are secretly making you look older

Summer seems like a distant memory now, doesn't it? Autumn has arrived, and with the falling leaves and colder weather comes a desire to stay indoors and get cosy. You'd think it's the perfect time to develop your self-care skin routine, but it's actually imperative we adapt our routine, as some of our skincare saviours we use in the warmer months may be ageing us. Winter's frost and central heating can cause the skin to become super dry, which no one wants.

"Every winter, I see people fall into skincare traps that sabotage both their skin barrier and microbiome," Dr Rachna Murthy, Co-Founder of FaceRestoration, tells HELLO!. "Overusing retinols or exfoliants when skin is already parched can lead to irritation and chronic dryness. On the other hand, smothering the skin with overly rich creams can clog pores and disrupt the skin’s ability to renew itself."

© Getty Images Keep applying the SPF during the winter Don't skip the SPF You may think that applying a screenscreen is a summer spectacle, but it's really not. "Neglecting SPF can accelerate dehydration and ageing - not just for the face but also the delicate eye area, causing dry, uncomfortable eyes as the tear film destabilises," Dr Rachna explains. "Instead, winter calls for gentle care - switch to nourishing cleansers, avoid extremes in moisturisers and always protect with SPF, whatever the weather outside." Consultant and Dermatologist Professor Firas Al-Niaimi agrees: "UV rays remain present all year round. Consistently applying an SPF to the face and neck every morning is one of the most effective ways to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin throughout the colder seasons."



© Getty Images Try not to exfoliate too much Don't over-exfoliate It's easy to scrub and be abrasive with the skin, but you need to be careful. "One of the most common mistakes made during winter is over-exfoliating. When the skin is already dry and lacking moisture, frequent or harsh exfoliation can further weaken the skin barrier, causing irritation and flakiness," explains Professor Firas Al-Niaimi. "It is important to be gentle and reduce exfoliation frequency to allow the skin to retain its natural oils and not lead to more dry conditions. "

© Getty Images Stay away from harsh cleansers "Overly harsh cleansers and hot water can strip the skin barrier, making fine lines and dryness more obvious", skincare specialist Dr Ejikeme explains to HELLO!. "I usually recommend layering a restorative serum like 'Revolution Pro Miracle Night Rescue Serum' under a moisturiser, which helps reduce dehydration, supports the skin and protects from seasonal stress."

