This is the beauty secret Jennifer Aniston swears by to fake 8 hours of sleep

Jennifer Aniston has always been admired for her radiant complexion, but lately her glow has looked more enviable than ever - cue a deep dive into her skincare routine and favorite products. I quickly discovered she swears by some beauty industry-loved eye masks and it turns out I’ve tried them myself. Jen’s beauty secret? The 111SKIN Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Masks. She once shared on Instagram that these luxe hydrogel masks are her go‑to whenever her under eyes need a quick glow up.

© Pascal Le Segretain The former Friends star always looks incredible on the red carpet

So, what's so special about them? Those in the know will confirm that 111SKIN is the ultimate in luxury, and these particular eye masks are infused with colloidal gold, which has a dreamy combination of glow-boosting and anti‑inflammatory properties. The formula also includes rose extract to soothe, pomegranate seed cell culture to help with pigmentation, and a potent peptide complex that supports skin texture and tone.

A go-to for beauty editors, celebrity makeup artists and skincare devotees alike, Jen reportedly uses them before big awards nights or event appearances, to de-puff and brighten her eye area so her skin carries a healthy, luminous glow under the lights.

I’ve also tried them myself and can genuinely say the glow they deliver is unmatched. Another standout feature? They actually stay in place. Once they’re on, you can carry on with your routine. No lying flat, no slipping off your face.

Unsurprisingly they don’t come cheap, but if you have a big event coming up they’re a worthy investment. You can find them on Amazon at $110 for eight pairs. That’s around $13 per pair which I think is more than worth it, and if you’re a Prime customer you can also get free next day delivery. In the UK, the cheapest I've seen them is on sale for £64 at LookFantastic.

Amazon customers are loving the patches too, with one review saying: "Absolutely loved this product, saw a huge difference under my eyes." While another added: "I take these everywhere from the office to every trip. They work wonders on tied eyes. Pro tip - leave them in the fridge overnight." And another said: "The best eye patches. I saw results immediately."