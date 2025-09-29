How to use an LED face mask for younger-looking skin

Gone are the days of splurging thousands of pounds on specialist facials or injectables to turn back the clock on ageing. These days, thanks to exciting developments in beauty technology, softening the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines is eminently possible at home – without resorting to invasive methods.

Enter: LED face masks, which are booming in popularity. They've gone from being an obscure salon treatment loved by the likes of Jennifer Aniston to being some of the most coveted at-home beauty tech.

And whilst LED light therapy isn't a miracle cure, it certainly can be a game-changer for your skin, particularly if you're battling age-related gripes such as wrinkles, uneven tone and dullness.

What is LED lighting and why is it good for the skin?

LED lighting, short for light-emitting diode, is known for its high energy efficiency and emitting a broad spectrum of colours without the need for filters. In facial masks, specific colour spectrums of LED light are used to penetrate the skin at varying depths.

For example, Keskine’s LED Light Therapy Face Mask Pro combines multiple wavelengths and colour spectrums through the most amount of bulbs on the market – 352 per mask, to be precise.

Advanced LED face masks utilise a full spectrum of light wavelengths – including red, yellow, purple and orange – to deliver no-expense-spared skin rejuvenation, with each colour targeting a different skin concern.

What do the different LED light colours do

Red light stimulates collagen production and reduces inflammation, promoting skin healing and plumping it out

light strengthens the skin barrier for a calmer, more even complexion Blue light (which turns purple when combined with red light) targets acne-causing bacteria to soothe irritation and control breakouts

What are the anti-ageing benefits of LED light masks?

LED masks offer a range of anti-ageing benefits by using the light wavelengths to stimulate the skin at a cellular level. Red light is the most common for youth preservation as it penetrates deeply to boost collagen and elastin production – two of the most abundant proteins in the human body that are essential for firm skin. By boosting innate production of collagen and elastin, these masks help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and sagging.

LED light also improves circulation and promotes cell regeneration, giving the skin a smoother, more radiant texture. Many devices incorporate near-infrared light, which is able to reach even deeper layers of the skin to aid in repair and reduce inflammation.

What’s so special about Keskine’s LED Light Therapy Face Mask Pro

The Keskine LED light Therapy Face Mask Pro is a professional-grade device that uses all colour spectrums of LED lighting. As such, it delivers anti-ageing and skin health benefits, thus enhancing tone, firmness and radiance – and you can get them from the comfort of your own home.

The mask houses 352 LED lights – which is more than any other on the market. It has 360 degree mirror technology that ensures even, full-face coverage by the lights. Users report that it gives clearer skin in two weeks, and anti-ageing benefits (such as fewer lines and a firmer feel) in four weeks.

Keskine's LED light mask houses 352 bulbs and leverages 360 degree mirror technology to ensure even, full-face coverage

How to use LED light masks at home

To yield the most benefits from LED light therapy, your skin needs to be clean and dry. So, you need to cleanse your face to remove any makeup, oil or impurities before putting the mask on, as these can block the light from penetrating the skin. Each mask is designed to fit snugly on the face and aligns with facial contours. The different modes will vary based on manufacturer.

For Keskine’s LED Light Therapy Face Mask, it is recommended using one to two modes per session. Each session should be 20 minutes for maximum benefits, with Keskine recommending three sessions per week.

Can LED light masks be used on sensitive skin?

This is one of the main questions that circles around at-home LED light masks - and the answer is yes. As they are non-invasive and typically have gentle modes, the light wavelengths can even be beneficial in helping sensitivity.

However, it’s important to always follow the manufacturer's guidelines to ensure your skin responds well. Keskine recommends taking five minute breaks during periods of heightened sensitivity.

