I have dry skin and this £5 moisturiser that 'every single dermatologist in the UK recommends' is in my shopping basket

As someone who suffers with dry skin all year round, I'm always on the lookout for skincare that will keep my skin feeling smooth without draining my bank account. While there are so many fancy (and expensive!) serums and creams to choose from, sometimes you can't beat a simple skincare saviour that does exactly what it says it will.

TikTok Dermatologist Dr Adel recently took to her socials to rave about her go-to moisturiser for treating dry skin, and it's as simple and affordable as it comes.

The Cetraben Cream is the mosituriser that Dr Adel revealed "every single dermatologist in the UK recommends."

In the TikTok video, she said: "I honestly cannot believe that more people don't talk about this product. It is the most basic moisturiser that you can come across in Boots. It's not pretty, it's not got the fancy packaging or the aesthetic, but this is a good moisturiser that is going to keep your skin soft, hydrating and nice and plump."

Suitable for dry, itchy and eczema-prone skin, Cetraben's soothing moisturiser works to give instant hydration from the first use while helping to repair the skin barrier by locking in moisture.

The cream comes in a 50ml bottle with a pump to make it easy to use on the go, and it can be used on the face or body to treat dry patches or soothe irritation.

I currently swear by the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream to keep my dry skin at bay, but at over £25 a bottle, it can feel a little steep for a skincare product that I use so frequently. The Cetraben cream has a similar rich consistency that's fragrance-free and instantly soothing, which is why I'll be trying out the high street buy after Dr Adel's recommendation.

The no-frills cream has racked up glowing reviews from shoppers on the Boots website, with several reviewers commenting on how it has soothed their irritated skin.

One wrote: "This cream has transformed my sensitive, dehydrated, rosacea-prone face and neck within a week, using it morning and night. Skin is soothed and supple. I can highly recommend it to anyone."

Another added: "Excellent for menopausal skin I don’t have eczema, but my skin seems to lap this up. I noticed a change in my skin texture immediately. I have gone to Boots to buy the larger size bottle and love the mini travel size if I visit friends at the weekend. This is a 'must have' product for 40+, your skin will thank you for it."