NEOM brings back its sell-out wellbeing boxes with candles, diffusers and skincare – and we’re obsessed

The end of the year is nigh – your calendar is likely starting to ramp up with invites and celebrations, and you’re probably wondering how you’re going to balance work and play. The best way to do so? Carving out time for R&R. Whether it be lighting a candle, a ritualistic skincare routine or a luxurious bath, it’s important to enjoy Me Time during the busiest few months of the year.

And when it comes to having some assistance for party season recuperation, you want NEOM's sell-out wellness boxes on your radar. Filled with skincare, home and health goodies, they’re a one-stop shop for spa-like downtime from the comfort of your own home.

Last year, NEOM’s wellness boxes sold out pretty quickly, and we anticipate 2025 will be no different. From this year’s line up, our favourite is the Ultimate Calm Box. Featuring products oozing with delicious scents like lavender, sandalwood and vanilla, each item is perfect for cultivating moments of calm. All blended with natural ingredients and de-stressing scents, the seven-piece box is perfect for evenings when your brain feels frazzled.

What’s inside NEOM's Ultimate Calm Box? Real Luxury Scented Candle – worth £38

Hibernate Reed Diffuser – worth £45

Real Luxury Magnesium Body Butter – worth £39

Real Luxury Body Scrub – worth £39

Real Luxury Bath Foam – worth £28

Real Luxury Room Spray – worth £26

Real Luxury Essential Oil Blend – worth £23

How to create a luxurious bath routine with the Ultimate Calm Box

You can set the scene by lighting the Real Luxury Candle, which has decadent notes of jasmine, lavender and sandalwood. “The most glamorous of all NEOM aromas (and in fact the first ever scent) Real Luxury is an overdose of rich jasmine, as if you’ve brushed past an archway heaving with its fully-opened blossoms. A whisper of lavender brings a soul-healing and de-stressing sense of calm, whilst sandalwood a meditative and grounding linger,” says fragrance expert, Alice du Parcq.

Good news, then, that six of the products in the wellness box hold the Real Luxury scent.

Following lighting the candle, pour a cap of the Real Luxury Bath Foam into running water and soak yourself in it for at least 10 minutes to really feel the de-stressing power. Before turning in for the night, you can slather the Real Luxury Magnesium Body Butter over yourself. Pre-sleep rituals like this are something recommended by the NHS, which states that the mental health benefits of good sleep include boosting our mood, reducing stress and helping with anxiety.

What celebrities love NEOM products?

Molly-Mae Hague has named the bath foam in the Ultimate Calm Box as one of her favourites for years, saying: “It’s just as important what I put into my bath as it is what I’m putting on after my bath”. She refers to the product as “so calming and relaxing” before bed.

Kylie Minogue has been a fan of NEOMA candles since they launched in 2005. Other celebs who have raved about them include Gwyneth Paltrow, Daisy Lowe and Nicole Scherzinger, who loves the Christmas Wish scent in particular as it “smells like the holidays”.

What do the reviews say about NEOM?

It’s not just some of our favourite celebs who love NEOM products. One review on the website calls shopping with NEOM “an overall luxury experience”, a sentiment shared by many NEOM users who often call out the “beautifully packaged products” and “wonderful fragrances”.

Another says “When I buy gifts I know I can always rely on NEOM” - with 7 gorgeous full-size products to choose from, the Ultimate Calm Box is ideal for treating a loved one who is in need of some decadent self-care (or just as a treat for yourself!).

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.