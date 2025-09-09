The ELEMIS Advent Calendar for 2025 is worth almost £700 - and it's a dream for skincare fans

Beauty advent calendars are being dropped left, right and centre and while Christmas might seem like a while away, it's never too early to get excited for December 25. And that includes the slew of advent calendars starting to be released. The one our skin has been waiting for? The ELEMIS Advent Calendar, which this year is a one-stop shop of incredible skincare that quite honestly, I want to dig into way before the festive period.

For 2025, the beauty advent calendar from ELEMIS hones in on what its most loved for; wellness and skincare, with some of the British brand's bestselling and most iconic products included in the line-up. Think 25 days, 25 products, including full-sized skincare and travel-sized beauty essentials too.

The ELEMIS beauty advent calendar is now on sale.

The ELEMIS Wonders Advent Calendar

Highlights inside include two full size products, and 23 luxury minis from across the brand's skincare and bodycare remit.

So what actually is inside the ELEMIS skincare advent calendar, this year named the ELEMIS Wonders Advent Calendar? Let's take a closer look at the details...

My review of the ELEMIS Skincare Advent Calendar

ELEMIS is a brand that you have probably tried, or at least heard of. The British brand has been releasing advent calendars packed with products for a few years now, and they seem to up the ante year on year with not only what's included, but the size of the products too.

Unlike some beauty advent calendars, ELEMIS has stuck to the classic 25 days with 25 products. As always, there's a number of travel sized products ranging from 5ml to 50ml but what I like is that the luxury skincare label has included two full-sized skincare products, worth collectively over £200 alone.

ELEMIS Wonders Advent Calendar © ELEMIS £225 (worth £690) at ELEMIS

The luxury minis range from skincare to bodycare, with the emphasis on skincare. I like this as a way of trying ELEMIS products, as chances are you have your favourites and haven't always had chance to try other products within the brand's range. Plus you can't beat a smaller size for travelling with.

And since everyone loves the ELEMIS Cleansing Balm, the advent calendar includes three variations of the bestselling product, including the delicious sounding Black Cherry formulation.

Those products aside, it’s an impressive line-up of products that encompasses a full skincare routine, which is a rarity in beauty advent calendars and really gives you the chance to see how your skin transforms with them. 14 of the products are from the Pro-Collagen range, known for plumping the skin and the range ELEMIS is perhaps best known for.

Alongside that, products include favourites from the illuminating Dynamic Resurfacing range, nourishing Superfood formulas plus Frangipani Monoi bodycare - if you have never smelt this incredible range, honestly, smell it as it transforms you somewhere far more tropical than the UK. It is such a beautiful scent, I promise you you won't know how you lived without it.

The design itself is a stylish navy and silver snowflake pattern, with drawers that can be reused. It's a more festive, winter design than previous years, and I like how it's navy rather than traditional red and gold.

ELEMIS Advent Calendar for 2025 - The contents

Warning, there's spoilers ahead...

Pro-Collagen Black Cherry Cleansing Balm 20g

Pro-Collagen Green Fig Cleansing Balm 20g

Superfood Multi-Mist 30ml

Papaya Enzyme Peel 15ml

Mayfair Body Balm 100ml

Superfood Facial Oil 5ml

Superfood Midnight Facial 30ml

Superfood Day Cream 20ml

Pro-Collagen Future Restore Serum 30ml (full-sized)

Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 50ml (full-sized)

Exotic Frangipani Monoi Shower Cream 50ml

Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash 30ml

Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads 14pk

Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream 15ml

Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix 15ml

Pro-Collagen Glow Boost Exfoliator 15ml

Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask 4ml

Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 20g

Pro-Collagen Night Cream 15ml

Pro-Collagen Vitality Eye Cream 4ml

Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence 28ml

Pro-Collagen Toning Mist 30ml

Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser 20ml

Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser 30ml

Superfood Glow Butter 20ml

How much is the ELEMIS Advent Calendar 2025 and what is the value?

Priced at £225, the whole set is worth an impressive £690.

© ELEMIS The ELEMIS Wonders Advent Calendar is worth £690

Is there anything hidden in the ELEMIS Advent Calendar 2025?

ELEMIS has hidden Golden Tickets inside 15 of this year’s Advent Calendars. If you're lucky enough to find a golden ticket in one of yours, you'll be gifted £1,000 to spend on elemis.com.

When is the ELEMIS advent calendar on sale?

The ELEMIS calendar is available now, on the ELEMIS website. At the time of publishing, the advent calendar was in stock but if previous years are anything to go by, it sells out quickly.

What was in the ELEMIS advent calendar 2024?

Last year, ELEMIS included 25 products across skincare and body care but also included a few branded items, like an ELEMIS headband and cleansing cloth. Last year's offering was worth £537, and included only one full sized product, 50ml jar of the Pro-Collagen Marine Cream.

We hope you love the product within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner ELEMIS. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.