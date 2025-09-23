This sell-out advent calendar has £935 worth of beauty products for £99

It might seem a little too early to be sorting out your advent calendar – but when it comes to beauty, you'd actually be right on time. Every September, coveted brands start their festive countdown by curating a selection of products to open one per day when December finally rolls around. Typically a mixture of travel minis and limited edition pieces with a few full-size products thrown in, beauty advent calendars are a cost-effective way to try new products without the price commitment.

And one of the most wallet wise options on the market is Avant’s Wonders Advent Calendar. Having sold out for the last three years, it features 12 skincare products, each expertly crafted with sustainably sourced botanicals renowned for their transformative results. The full value of the calendar if you were to buy the products separately is £935, but the calendar is selling for £99.

Among the products are rejuvenating serums, decadent eye creams, and multitasking toners and cleansers. It also contains a full size version of Avant’s award-winning Pro-Intense Hyaluronic Acid Illuminating Day Cream, which was the winner of the Vegan Beauty Award. The powerful formula helps smooth fine lines, deeply hydrate and restore radiance, with one study finding that 97% felt their skin looks and feels smoother.

What’s inside the Wonders Advent Calendar 2025? Pro-Intense Hyaluronic Acid Illuminating Day Cream

Damascan Rose Petals Revitalising Facial Serum

Blue Volcanic Stone Purifying & Antioxidising Cleansing Gel

R.N.A Radical Anti-Ageing & Lifting Duo Moisturiser

Hyaluronic Acid Molecular Boost Eye Cream

Hyaluron-Filler Lip Plumping Treatment

Bi-Phase Hyaluronic Acid Rejuvenating Micellar Water

Centifolia Rose Radiance Capturing Mask

Deluxe Hyaluronic Acid Vivifying Face & Eye Night Cream

Gentle Rose Beautifying Face Exfoliant

Brightening & De-Puffing Hyaluronic Overnight Eye Recovery Mask

Pro-Perfecting Collagen Primer Touche Éclat

Where to buy the Avant Wonders Advent Calendar?

The Wonders Advent Calendar 2025 is now available to buy on the Avant website – but it’s available for a limited time only. And given that it has sold out for the last three years, you may want to be quick. You can also enjoy an extra 10% off the price with the code WONDERS.

Better yet, Golden Tickets are hidden in some orders which offer a chance to win a £1,000 haul of Avant’s skincare. It is also the first beauty advent calendar to, essentially, come alive. By scanning the front of the calendar with your phone, it unveils an augmented reality world of nature. You can see the ingredients in your products being harvested, alongside the Christmas countdown.

What do the reviews say about Avant’s Wonders Advent Calendar?

One review described the calendar as “a very nice selection of products you can build the whole skin care routine with”. They added: “Although there are only 12 products, all of them are full or decent size, and they last for long. I can't wait to try them all.”

Another buyer wrote: “I love the advent calendar as always, and love the products as always. Avant is hands down my favourite brand for literally everything. As advent calendars go, it’s the best looking and the most sturdy.”

A third described the advent calendar as “absolutely gorgeous”, penning: “The presentation is so elegant and feels like a real treat. This is my first time trying Avant products, so I’m really looking forward to experiencing their skincare. It feels like the perfect way to start a new self care routine.”

