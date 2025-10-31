I love makeup – so why have I stopped 'making an effort' at 58?

Whenever I go on holiday, I try to spend most of the time makeup-free - the natural, beachy look suits my colouring. I tan easily (and safely, SPF50 always) and my mousey hair turns a surfer-girl blonde. That said, I also skip the makeup because I don't want to pay for the extra baggage allowance! Usually though, when I'm back from holiday, I can't wait to dive into my ample makeup stash to enhance my golden glow with a pop of highlighter and keep the holiday vibes going with a bronzy lip and eye. But since my last holiday a month ago, I've realised even my usual bare-minimum items - mascara, lip liner and skin tint - still haven't been touched. Why is that?

No makeup, no worries

Is my daily makeup regime getting the heave-ho because I'm embracing the freedom of positive ageing and proudly baring all, like our beautiful Pammy Anderson, in a bid to celebrate the natural process and be a beacon of self-acceptance for ageing women?

The funny thing is, I didn't set out to follow her lead - but perhaps, by osmosis, her much-talked-about bare-faced red carpet moment seeped into my subconscious and gave me the nudge I needed. Or is it simply that I can't be bothered to put my best face forward anymore? Maybe, as my dear old nan would have said (she believed any woman not blotting her skin with a Max Factor compact every two minutes was letting herself go), I've just stopped making the effort. Let's delve into it…

Why don't I wear makeup in midlife?

Many of us seem to lose our way a bit as we enter midlife. Often, it's a time when our kids may be less dependent on us - they might be heading to university or leaving home. Our bodies are going through hormonal shifts that make us feel off kilter and sometimes we feel we are losing the essence of the woman we used to be, and it can be difficult to recognise (or accept) who are becoming - both mentally and physically. For me, the perimenopause years left me bewildered and confused - I felt that I aged ten years overnight and I even acted differently - no more 'fun time Lisa' - I was an anxious, unconfident shadow of my former self.

Long story short, I started HRT, which dealt with the crippling hot flushes and mood swings (the rage!) and realised I had to start taking care of myself. This meant looking after my mental health as well as my physical health and somewhere along the way, a glorious thing happened and the confidence I thought was gone forever eventually returned - stronger than ever. I had heard this might happen post menopause but didn't believe it until I realised that I can now walk out of my door without wearing makeup. I'm finally happy to face the day - and the people I meet - with a smile and feel quite proud of my naked, ageing face!

Colour me up, buttercup

I may be at the stage where I feel emboldened enough to stare society in the eyes while not bearing a hint of eyeliner, but that doesn't mean I won't ever wear makeup again. I would miss it terribly and I love everything about it - the smell, the textures, the gorgeous packaging. A five-minute dash around Boots to pick up a prescription inevitably turns into purchasing a few 'must-haves' that I've seen on social media. But another point against wearing it is the fact that my eyesight isn't really what it was, so getting a flawless look means countless pokes in the eye with the mascara wand and leaving the house with Tango hued skin is a regular occurrence. Overall, though, I realise I've lost my makeup mojo and need to get some failsafe tips on how we can get the best out of our looks in midlife.

10 makeup tips for mature skin

Freelance makeup artist, Holly Smale, has plenty of experience making up more mature skin. She's often found glamming up mothers-of-the-bride or working on shoots with gorgeous celebs such as Anna Richardson.

Her golden rule is to make skin the star of the show. She says: "If there's no skin prep, you simply won't get that glow, so ensure your skincare regime is thorough, then with makeup, less is more. A hydrating base paired with a cream blush that you can also dab on lips will give you a fresh polished look in seconds. Holly loves Sculpted by Aimee's 'Hydra Tint' which works well on all skin types and ages and urges us to ditch flat matte textures and go for creamy every time."

Holly reassured me there's no need to master complicated eye makeup techniques to look like you've made an effort. "Looking down into a mirror is the easiest way to apply eye makeup," she explained. "If your eyesight isn't great, warm up your eyeliner on your fingertip and press the finger along the lash line - this gives soft, flattering definition without the need for precision."

For instant polish, Holly sweeps a matte cream shadow across the lids in flattering brown tones that suit every eye colour. Even a switch to brown mascara, she says, can look fresher and more youthful than black. And her ultimate eye-opening secret? Never underestimate the power of a good lash curler. Holly swears by them for an instant lift - and always finishes with mascara on the top lashes only, to keep the eyes looking wide and bright.

In Holly's experience, most mature women avoid making up their brows because they're scared of looking overdone but she promises it's so easy with a fuss-free product such as Benefit's 'Gimme Brow Gel' and suggests a light hand to give definition that will level up your looks beautifully.

"Lip liner is your friend," says Holly. She uses it to add shape and definition - reaching for Charlotte Tilbury liners for staying power. If you prefer something low-maintenance, Holly goes for a tinted lip balm to add plumpness and colour without effort but, she warns, "Avoid anything too glossy, which can accentuate lip lines." Elizabeth Arden's 'Eight Hour Lip Protectant Sticks' are always found in her kit bag.

Never stop playing

One thing Holly is adamant we midlifers shouldn't do is stop playing and experimenting with colours. She says: "Blush and lips are an easy way to change things up - I switch shades depending on my mood or outfit. Makeup is a great way to boost your mood and your looks - at any age!"

Makeup or makeup-free future?

Will I be blowing away the cobwebs and opening up my makeup bag now that I know the tricks of the trade? Probably - I do love a bit of sparkle come party season. But right now, I'm loving the freedom (and the extra minutes in bed) that come with going makeup-free. Perhaps self-confidence in midlife is the best glow of all?

