Natural brows are set to dominate 2026 – the £10 product that creates a flawless, just-woke-up finish

As 2025 comes to a close, a fresh slate of makeup trends are taking over – and even if you’re not a pro, you know that eyebrows are the one thing worth getting right. A good brow means a good makeup day. Adjusting the shape, thickness, direction and colour of your brows can completely alter your face, with potential to soften, sharpen or lift your features.

Over the last few decades, brow trends have evolved faster than almost any other part of makeup. Cast your mind back to the ultra-thin arches of the Nineties and Noughties, made famous by the likes of Paris Hilton. By the 2010s, though, thick and fluffy brows were all the rage – a look trailblazed by British supermodel Cara Delevingne.

For 2026, natural brows are set to dominate. London Fashion Week back in September, which sets the tone for SS26 beauty trends, saw British designers like Burberry and Richard Quinn promote an undone brow aesthetic on their runways.

What exactly does this all mean? In the world of makeup, natural brows honour your original shape and colour, but are enhanced subtly with good products. The most effective way to achieve this is with an ultra-thin brow pencil that mimics fine, hair-like strokes. A favourite among makeup artists for this technique is the NYX Micro Brow Pencil.

For example, Khloe Kardashian’s go-to MUA, Ash Kholm, has been known to reach for this pencil when crafting softly brows on her clients. It’s also a favourite amongst beauty content creators, with TikTok stars praising its ability to deliver a microbladed finish… no needles necessary.

NYX Micro Brow Pencil, at a glance

Ultra-thin tip that both deposits fine lines onto the skin for a natural-looking finish

Comes with a spoolie at the end to diffuse strokes for an even softer finish

Smudge-resistant and vegan formula with 12 shades to choose from

Available to buy at Boots, Superdrug, Lookfantastic and Very

What do the reviews say about the NYX Micro Brow Pencil?

With thousands of five star reviews online, you don’t just need to take our word for it that the NYX Micro Brow Pencil is all you need for natural-looking brows in 2026.

One reads: “I've repurchased this many times. I'm blonde but I love a bit of a darker brow, so I use the Ash brown colour which is perfect for me. The pencil is always precise because it stays the same thickness and doesn't need sharpening.”

Another hails its “precision”, reading: “I find this product amazing for people like me, who have nice eyebrows, but with missing hairs in some spots. This pencil makes the brows look so natural, but also so ‘on point’. It is very easy to use and extremely long lasting. I am so happy I have tried it.”

