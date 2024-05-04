11 best eyebrow pencils, according to a beauty editor

Along with mascara, filling in my brows with an eyebrow pencil is a non-negotiable for me, even on no makeup days. It's taken years to find the best brow pencil for me and my eyebrows, which is why I've called in the experts to help you shop the best eyebrow makeup for you.

There's so many eyebrow makeup products available these days, it can be hard to know where to start. Brow gels, powders, pomades - they've all got their place, but for many of us - including me - it all starts with an eyebrow pencil. And as everyone knows, eyebrows should be sisters, not twins, and getting to grips with how to apply eyebrow pencil can take time and patience. Whether you've had your brows laminated, microbladed, or left au naturel, an eyebrow pencil is an essential part of your makeup kit because we all know they can do with a little help at times.

Best eyebrow pencils - at a glance Best eyebrow pencil overall: MAC Eyebrows Styler Eyebrow Pencil, £17 $23

MAC Eyebrows Styler Eyebrow Pencil, Thickening eyebrow pencil: Charlotte Tilbury Brow Lift Eyebrow Pencil, £23 $26

Charlotte Tilbury Brow Lift Eyebrow Pencil, Celeb-approved eyebrow pencil: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Eyebrow Pencil, £18.40 / $25

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Eyebrow Pencil, £18.40 / $25 Budget eyebrow pencil: e.l.f Instant Lift Waterproof Brow Pencil, £4 / $3

e.l.f Instant Lift Waterproof Brow Pencil, £4 / Eyebrow pencil for grey hair: Jones Road The Eyebrow Pencil, £22 $22

I use my eyebrow pencil to fill in the gaps from an over-enthusiastic eyebrow threader, who years ago over-threaded the arches of mine. Others might use an eyebrow pencil for darkening brows, thickening out thin brows or simply to add a little definition.

As someone who has written about beauty products for years, I know that makeup is personal and I've called in the help of the HELLO! Shopping Team to test out some of the top-rated eyebrow pencils available, to help you find your perfect one, plus international makeup artist Olivia Todd for her expertise.

Experts in this article

Olivia Todd: International makeup artist Olivia Todd is renowned for her classic, clean girl makeup aesthetic, with an onus on highlighting her client's eyes, cheekbones and lips. Her clients include celebrities and reality stars, plus TV and commercial brands. Olivia also specialises in luxury bridal makeup, creating the most naturally stunning looks on brides for their big day.

What colour eyebrow pencil should I use?

"When it comes to choosing the right brow pencil shade, I always suggest staying within two shades of your hair colour," says Olivia. "It doesn't always have to be the exact shade, but a shade or two lighter or darker will always look the most natural."

How I chose the best eyebrow pencils

Personal reviews: The eyebrow pencils featured have all been tested by me and the HELLO! team. If we haven't personally tried it, I've only included those with five-star reviews.

The eyebrow pencils featured have all been tested by me and the HELLO! team. If we haven't personally tried it, I've only included those with five-star reviews. Price : I'm here to prove that price doesn't always equal the best beauty product. Yes, this edit includes some higher end brands and products, but you'll find plenty of drugstore options in there too.

: I'm here to prove that price doesn't always equal the best beauty product. Yes, this edit includes some higher end brands and products, but you'll find plenty of drugstore options in there too. Variety: There are many different types of eyebrow pencils, from angled to those with a brush, natural-finish, and pen-like too. I've included many different varieties so you'll find the eyebrow makeup you're looking for.

The best brow pencils to shop

How to use an eyebrow pencil - expert tips

Olivia recommends: "Apply in the same direction your brow hairs grow to mimic more hair and create the impression of fuller brows.

"Each brush stroke counts and could be a game-changer to creating your dream brow look and so a waterproof, or wax-proof formula, is ideal as you know it won't budge all day once applied. It is also crucial that your brow pencil has a soft and creamy formula, not too hard. This allows you to brush through and blend the brows evenly without tugging on your brow hairs."

She adds: "I always suggest finding an eyebrow pencil that is narrow and slanted for precision. This shape allows the pencil to glide seamlessly through any gaps in your eyebrows to create a natural-looking, yet fuller finish."

What are the different types of eyebrow pencils?

There's a number of types of eyebrow pencil, ranging from the size and shape of the nib to pomade eyebrow pencils, crayon-wax pencils and those that give a fibre-like finish. Many come dual-ended, with a brush or spoolie, and many are designed for application on the go with retractable elements.



