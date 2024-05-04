11 best eyebrow pencils, according to a beauty editor

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
11 best eyebrow pencils 2024: MAC, Benefit, Charlotte Tilbury & more
We've found the best eyebrow pencils for 2024 for thicker, fuller looking brows, as reviewed by the HELLO! team

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
Along with mascara, filling in my brows with an eyebrow pencil is a non-negotiable for me, even on no makeup days. It's taken years to find the best brow pencil for me and my eyebrows, which is why I've called in the experts to help you shop the best eyebrow makeup for you.

There's so many eyebrow makeup products available these days, it can be hard to know where to start. Brow gels, powders, pomades - they've all got their place, but for many of us - including me - it all starts with an eyebrow pencil. And as everyone knows, eyebrows should be sisters, not twins, and getting to grips with how to apply eyebrow pencil can take time and patience. Whether you've had your brows laminated, microbladed, or left au naturel, an eyebrow pencil is an essential part of your makeup kit because we all know they can do with a little help at times. 

Best eyebrow pencils - at a glance

  • Best eyebrow pencil overall: MAC Eyebrows Styler Eyebrow Pencil, £17/ $23
  • Thickening eyebrow pencil: Charlotte Tilbury Brow Lift Eyebrow Pencil, £23 / $26
  • Celeb-approved eyebrow pencil: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Eyebrow Pencil, £18.40 / $25
  • Budget eyebrow pencil: e.l.f Instant Lift Waterproof Brow Pencil, £4 / $3
  • Eyebrow pencil for grey hair: Jones Road The Eyebrow Pencil, £22 / $22

I use my eyebrow pencil to fill in the gaps from an over-enthusiastic eyebrow threader, who years ago over-threaded the arches of mine. Others might use an eyebrow pencil for darkening brows, thickening out thin brows or simply to add a little definition.

As someone who has written about beauty products for years, I know that makeup is personal and I've called in the help of the HELLO! Shopping Team to test out some of the top-rated eyebrow pencils available, to help you find your perfect one, plus international makeup artist Olivia Todd for her expertise.

Experts in this article

Olivia ToddInternational makeup artist Olivia Todd is renowned for her classic, clean girl makeup aesthetic, with an onus on highlighting her client's eyes, cheekbones and lips. Her clients include celebrities and reality stars, plus TV and commercial brands. Olivia also specialises in luxury bridal makeup, creating the most naturally stunning looks on brides for their big day.

What colour eyebrow pencil should I use?

"When it comes to choosing the right brow pencil shade, I always suggest staying within two shades of your hair colour," says Olivia. "It doesn't always have to be the exact shade, but a shade or two lighter or darker will always look the most natural."

How I chose the best eyebrow pencils

  • Personal reviews: The eyebrow pencils featured have all been tested by me and the HELLO! team. If we haven't personally tried it, I've only included those with five-star reviews.
  • Price: I'm here to prove that price doesn't always equal the best beauty product. Yes, this edit includes some higher end brands and products, but you'll find plenty of drugstore options in there too.
  • Variety: There are many different types of eyebrow pencils, from angled to those with a brush, natural-finish, and pen-like too. I've included many different varieties so you'll find the eyebrow makeup you're looking for.

The best brow pencils to shop

    MAC Eyebrows Styler Eyebrow Pencil

    MAC Eyebrows Styler

    Good For All Brows: MAC Eyebrow Pencil

    Why We Love It

    • 11 shades
    • Smudge-proof
    • Buildable 
    • Water-resistant

    A constant bestseller, this MAC eyebrow pencil is one of those that everyone needs in their makeup bag - its great for defining brows, creating the illusion of thicker eyebrows and filling in those gaps.

    There's 11 shades available, spanning light blonde to dark brown, and comes with its own spoolie.

    Laura Mercier Eye Brow Pencil

    Laura Mercier Eyebrow Pencil

    Good For Sparse Brows: Laura Mercier Eyebrow Pencil

    Why We Love It

    • Six shades
    • Wax-powder texture
    • Dual-ended
    • Comes with sharpener and built-in spoolie

    HELLO! Tried & Tested

    "This is my go-to, the fallback eyebrow pencil I return to again and again. It's a true pencil (so needs to be sharpened) but super lightweight - the almost waxy, powdery texture is unlike others I've tried and great for building coverage. I use the built-in spoolie after pencil to run through the colour, which fades a little to leave a really natural finish."

    Carla Challis, Commerce Partnerships Editor

    Made from a wax-powder like pencil, Laura Mercier's Eyebrow Pencil glides on effortlessly with a buildable formula. Comes with dual-ended pencil and spoolie, and sharpener too.

    Charlotte Tilbury Brow Lift Eyebrow Pencil

    Charlotte Tilbury Eyebrow Pencil

    Good For Thickening: Charlotte Tilbury Eyebrow Pencil

    Why We Love It

    • 8 shades
    • Waterproof
    • Pure pigments
    • Easy to use
    • Refillable

    Charlotte Tilbury's Brow Lift eyebrow pencil is has an expertly angled tip, for easy application, and comes in eight flattering shades to suit all skin tones. 

    Smudge-proof and water resistant, it's said to not budge for 16 hours.

    NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil

    NYX Eyebrow Pencil

    Good For a Natural Finish: NYX Eyebrow Pencil

    Why We Love It

    • 12 shades, including grey
    • Natural-looking finish 
    • Great for "no makeup makeup" looks
    • Thin, crayon like pencil

    HELLO Tried & Tested

    "I've been using the NYX Professional Eyebrow Pencil for years and it's my absolute go-to. It has a spoolie brush on one side and the crayon-style pencil on the other, which winds down so there's no need for sharpening. The pencil is super thin so you can create a really precise shape, and I love that any sharp lines can be softened out with the shaping brush. I don't like my brows looking too harsh, and the NYX pencil gives such a natural finish that can be built on for a more dramatic look."

    Sophie Bates, Commerce Writer

    You can build full brows with the ultra-thin Micro Brow Pencil from NYX Professional Makeup, so fine it catches even the tiniest of hairs.

    Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Eyebrow Pencil

    Anastasia Brow Wiz

    Good For Celeb-Like Brows: Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyebrow Pencil

    Why We Love It

    • 12 shades
    • Ultra-slim
    • Retractable pencil
    • Highly pigmented

    Anastasia Beverly Hills is known as the queen of brows, having started her makeup line only focusing on brows. Her celebrity clients reads like a who's who, including Jennifer Lopez who apparently uses the Brow Wiz pencil for her natural, groomed brows.

    REFY Eyebrow Pencil

    REFY Brow Pencil

    Good For Fluffy Brows: REFY Eyebrow Pencil

    Why We Love It

    • Three shades
    • Highly pigmented
    • Ultra-fine tip

    HELLO Tried & Tested

    "As a girl who was content using brown eyeshadow and an eyeliner brush to get her fluffy brows for more than five years, it was going to take something pretty special to replace my habitual brow routine. REFY's brow pencil is so pigmented, it only takes a few ultra-light strokes to build up volume in my brows, and the fine tip allows for a precision no eyeshadow brush could ever offer me. The formula is creamy, weightless and stays on all day. I usually finish my brow routine with REFY's brow sculpt to hold them in place. With this combo of products, my brows are bulletproof."

    Georgia Brown, Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer

    REFY is the poster child of fluffy, big brows and their eyebrow gel was such a hit it continuously sold out. The brand's eyebrow pencil is a TikTok favourite, said to be one of most highly pigmented pencils for immediate colour.

    The ultra-fine tip is ideal for precise application, and the beeswax formula helps to give a smooth, groomed finish.

    e.l.f. Instant Lift Waterproof Brow Pencil

    elf eyebrow pencil

    Good For Brows on a Budget: e.l.f. Eyebrow Pencil

    Why We Love It

    • Six shades
    • Waterproof
    • Precision tip
    • Dual-ended with spoolie

    Designed for precision application, e.l.f's eyebrow pencil delivers a rich colour on a precision tip, so you can make even the smallest of hair-like strokes to fill in your brows.

    Great for those on a budget.

    benefit Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Pencil

    benefit Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Pencil

    Good For Fuller-Looking Brows: benefit Eyebrow Pencil

    Why We Love It

    • 12 shades
    • Fibre-infused
    • Natural finish 

    Thick, Cara Delevingne-style brows your goal? benefit's Volumizing  eyebrow pencil is raved by reviewers for helping to achieve that.

    The pencil is fibre-infused, for even more natural looking strokes, and the 12 shades available make it a great buy for those struggling to find the right eyebrow pencil shade - benefit's brow pencil should have one for you.

    Victoria Beckham BabyBlade Eyebrow Pencil

    Victoria Beckham Eyebrow Pencil

    Good For Hair-Like Strokes: Victoria Beckham Beauty Eyebrow Pencil

    Why We Love It

    • Six shades
    • Microfine pencil
    • Natural finish
    • Draws fine strokes

    HELLO Tried & Tested

    "I'm totally obsessed with the BabyBlade by Victoria Beckham Beauty. The nib is super soft so it's so easy to lightly define brows. It's almost impossible to be heavy handed or make a mistake. Once I've applied it, I don't have to worry about touch-ups as it just stays on all day. Plus, I'm a sucker for elite packaging and I really love the luxurious white finish of the tube. Totally chic."

    Laura Sutcliffe, Fashion & Beauty News Editor

    As well as lasting all-day, Victoria Beckham Beauty's eyebrow pencil has a microfine nib, ideal for drawing on the finest of hair like strokes, resulting in super natural looking brows.

    The formula includes moisturising ingredients, meaning the product doesn't dry out brows and keeps them looking smooth and groomed.

    Blink Brow Bar Ultimate Brow Arch Definer Eyebrow Pencil

    BBB London Brow Pencil

    Good for a Soft Finish: Blink Brow Bar London Eyebrow Pencil

    • Seven shades
    • Soft finish
    • Dual-ended with kabuki blender brush

    HELLO Tried & Tested

    "I've been visiting Blink Brow Bar for years for my eyebrow threading - I won't go anywhere else. My therapist used their eyebrow pencil on me post-threading, and I immediately bought one! The pencil itself has a triangular shaped nib, so I can choose whether to use a thinner or wider stroke depending on my brow needs and the added kabuki brush is a gamechanger. I run it through my brows after pencilling them, and it almost blurs the pencil to look incredibly natural. It also lasted for ages, who doesn't love that?"

    Carla Challis, Commerce Partnership Editor

    With a unique triangular-shaped nib, this eyebrow pencil easily shapes a brow arch and is sweat and humidity-proof. Comes with a handy oval kabuki brush on the end to blend and blur the pigments for a defined yet soft-focus finish.

    Jones Road The Eyebrow Pencil

    Jones Road Eyebrow Pencil

    Good for Grey Hair: Jones Road Eyebrow Pencil

    • Six shades, including grey
    • Clean/cruelty free
    • Long-lasting

    Jones Road's eyebrow pencil not only looks like a great all-rounder, but they've introduced a new shade to the family, Grey. The cool grey brown colour is designed to compliment eyebrows, rather than trying to cover with a darker tone.

    A smooth, controllable pencil designed to add dimension and fullness.


How to use an eyebrow pencil - expert tips

Olivia recommends: "Apply in the same direction your brow hairs grow to mimic more hair and create the impression of fuller brows. 

"Each brush stroke counts and could be a game-changer to creating your dream brow look and so a waterproof, or wax-proof formula, is ideal as you know it won't budge all day once applied. It is also crucial that your brow pencil has a soft and creamy formula, not too hard. This allows you to brush through and blend the brows evenly without tugging on your brow hairs."

She adds: "I always suggest finding an eyebrow pencil that is narrow and slanted for precision. This shape allows the pencil to glide seamlessly through any gaps in your eyebrows to create a natural-looking, yet fuller finish."

What are the different types of eyebrow pencils?

There's a number of types of eyebrow pencil, ranging from the size and shape of the nib to pomade eyebrow pencils, crayon-wax pencils and those that give a fibre-like finish. Many come dual-ended, with a brush or spoolie, and many are designed for application on the go with retractable elements.

