Princess Diana's blue is cool again - and every eye colour can pull it off

One of Princess Diana's most iconic beauty looks was her use of blue eyeshadow, although she only really sported the style during her early years in the public eye. Electric blue eyeliner and shadow were her choice of products, and she either wore it over her whole eyelid or in the form of a kohl pencil, normally applied to her lower waterline.

As a beauty editor who has been writing about makeup for over eight years, I think there are many reasons why people love Diana's blue look. Firstly, it famously made the royal's own striking blue eyes really stand out. Plus, it was a youthful choice that personified the 1980s.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Princess Diana often wore blue eyeshadow

It's important to remember that Diana opting to wear blue was rather risky for a royal at the time - royals often sported natural makeup of a neutral palette, so Diana's blue look broke away from tradition and gave her an edgier stance.

Blue eyeshadow for 2025

© Getty Images Blue eyeshadow has made a comeback Although it's taken a while (over twenty years), blue eyeshadow is surging back for the Christmas party season, with Google searches for ‘blue eyeshadow’ up 24 per cent in the past few months. Maria Mukaranda, Beauty Editor at Cosmetify, says the key is matching the tone of blue to your eye colour and skin tone, so the look feels deliberate and polished. She explains how the right variation of blue can lift your features and add a confident, festive edge without drifting into retro territory.



Joey King sports blue eyeshadow with blue eyes "If you have blue eyes, icy blue tones tend to be your best bet. These shades make your eyes the focal point without overpowering them," Maria explains. "Teals can also create a beautiful contrast with blue eyes, but be mindful not to apply them too heavily, as this can take attention away from your natural eye colour - a teal eyeliner in the waterline or a softly blended pop in the tear duct can be most flattering."

Victoria Beckham has bluey-green eyes Green eyes "To bring out the beautiful hues in green eyes, reach for rich, vibrant blue shades such as cobalt, turquoise, teal, or sapphire," Maria advises. "These colours are highly complementary, as their cooler tones accentuate the warm undertones in green eyes. To really make green eyes stand out, opt for shimmery shades that catch the light. This will enhance the eye’s natural sparkle and add dimension to your look." she explains.

Meghan Markle looked fabulous wearing blue eyeshadow in 2020ow in Brown eyes Maria says, "Brown eyes are highly versatile. You can experiment with everything from sky blue to sapphire." She adds, "However, to make them the star of the show, choose bold, electric blue shades. These enhance the natural warmth of brown eyes, making them appear brighter."

