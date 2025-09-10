The LOOKFANTASTIC beauty advent calendar for 2025 has landed and to be quite honest, it's all kinds of amazing

If you want proof that the lure of the beauty advent calendar is going nowhere, take into consideration that LOOKFANTASTIC's first ever fragrance advent calendar has already sold out - and we're not even in November. Luckily, LookFantastic has a few other beauty advent calendars up their sleeve for you to indulge in, and they've just dropped the LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Advent Calendar for 2025. Let me tell you before you read any further - it's a stunner.

For 2025, the LOOKFANTASTIC Advent Calendar is, as the brand says, their "best ever" and having had a good research of the contents, I'd have to agree. At £105, it's one of the more affordable on the market and considering the contents are worth £655, it's definitely worth a deep dive.

AT A GLANCE The LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Advent Calendar

Worth £655, it's on sale for £105.

Some of the brands included are MAC, Color Wow and Sol de Janeiro.

With 25 products inside, it's worth a closer look.

My review of the LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Advent Calendar 2025

If you're going to spend your hard-earned money on a beauty advent calendar, it needs to be worth it, and I think this one absolutely is. There are several products I love and purchase myself, like Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Leave-In Treatment (a must for stressed hair), and a K-beauty brand LANEIGE Hydro UV Defence EX SPF 50. There's also the Medik8 Hydra B5 Intense which I swear by for plumping skin plus full sized products including the Rodial Dragon's Blood Hyaluronic Acid Mask, Makeup Revolution The True Icon Bronze Palette and Iconic London Prep Set Blur.

LOOKFANTASTIC The Beauty Advent Calendar © LOOKFANTASTIC £105 (worth £655) at LOOKFANTASTIC

Inside you'll also find Sol de Janeiro's super popular 62 Perfume Mist that smells incredible and like summer, and one of my all time faves, a full size candle from The White Company in their delicious Seychelles fragrance.

As for the design, it's a red festive beauty, minimal in design making it a super stylish piece to display on your mantel. It's reusable, like most advent calendars, and can be used to store makeup and beauty products post Christmas.

What’s more, if you're a LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Box subscriber you'll get £10 off the advent calendar. New subscribers will also receive £10 off the advent calendar when buying a monthly plan.

Scroll on to see everything that's inside...

LOOKFANTASTIC Advent Calendar for 2025 - The contents

Skincare

Medik8 Hydra B5 Intense 30ml (Full Size) - worth £59

Rodial Dragon's Blood Hyaluronic Acid Mask 50ml (Full Size) - worth £55

REN Clean Skincare Radiance Eye Cream 15ml (Full Size) - worth £49

ESPA Overnight Hydration Therapy 55ml (Full Size) - worth £39

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream 15ml (Deluxe Size) - worth £37

Avant Glycolic Acid Rejuvenating Face Exfoliator 50ml (Deluxe Size) - worth £92

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Ageing Cleansing Gel 30ml (Deluxe Size) - Worth Over £14

LANEIGE Hydro UV Defence EX SPF 50 20ml (Deluxe Size) - Worth £13

BEAUTYPRO Eye Therapy Under Eye Mask with Collagen and Green Tea Extract (Full Size) - Worth £2

Body & Fragrance

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist 90ml (Full Size) - Worth £24

The White Company Seychelles Candle 75g (Full Size) - Worth £12

The Nue Co. Magnesium Ease 15ml (Deluxe Size) - Worth £20

L'Occitane Shea Hand Cream 30ml (Deluxe Size) - Worth £10

​Myvitamins Coconut and Collagen 30pcs (Full Size) - Worth Over £7

​Molton Brown Bath and Shower Gel - Fiery Pink Pepper (Deluxe Size) - Worth £6

​Aveeno Skin Relief Body Lotion 50ml (Deluxe Size) - Worth Over £1

Cosmetics & Tools

Iconic London Prep Set Blur 120ml (Full Size) - Worth £26

MAC MACximal Matte Honeylove, Clear Lipglass, Lip Pencil Spice 3pcs (Full Size) - Worth £67

Spectrum Collections 4 Piece Metallic Brush Set 4pcs (Full Size) - Worth Over £24

Glow Hub Buff Blush Stick 5g - Poppin (Full Size) - Worth £12

Makeup Revolution The True Icon Bronze Palette (Full Size) - Worth Over £8

LOOKFANTASTIC Towelling Wristbands 2pcs (Full Size) - Worth Over £6

Haircare

Color Wow Shampoo and Conditioner 75ml 2pcs (Deluxe Size) - Worth £22

Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Leave-In Treatment 100ml (Full Size) - Worth £36

Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Mask 30ml (Deluxe Size) - Worth Over £8

How much is the LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 and what is the value?

Well, the navy and silver box is definitely nice to look at, so you could keep it and re-use to store your jewellery. Or you could save it for next year and pack it with treats for a friend or a family member.

When is the LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Advent Calendar on sale?

It's available to pre-order now, with orders being dispatched from September 16.

Will the LOOKFANTASTIC Advent Calendar sell out?

I'm no psychic but considering the brand's first ever fragrance advent calendar sold out in 48 hours, I'm expecting this one will sell out soon too.

Will there be any other LOOKFANTASTIC Advent Calendars released this year?

Along with the beauty advent and fragrance advent, the LOOKFANTASTIC advent calendar for men is available to pre-order too. Priced at £85, it's worth £425 and includes 25 grooming products from the likes of Rituals, Vichy, ESPA and American Crew. Called the LOOKFANTASTIC Grooming Advent Calendar, orders will be shipped from September 16.

What was in the LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Advent Calendar 2024?

Last year's offering included over £565 worth of beauty treats including The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Eye Serum, Shiseido Uplifting and Firming Express Eye Mask and Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Palette. It also had 25 products, like this year.

We hope you love the product within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner LOOKFANTASTIC. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.

