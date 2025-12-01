The glow-giving skincare gifts our beauty editor swears by

Welcome to day one of HELLO!’s 12 Days of Christmas, our curated celebration of all things festive, from elevated entertaining to cosy night-in ideas, and the most lust-worthy beauty gifts of the season. To begin, we’re turning to a true glow-giver our beauty editor, Cassie Steer, relies on when she wants her skin to look its most luminous.

"As a beauty editor, I know the secret to that perfect winter glow starts with serious skincare," says Cassie. This year’s most exciting innovation? Epigenetics. Her standout pick is Eucerin’s Hyaluron Epigenetic Serum, a luxurious formula 15 years in the making. Powered by Epicelline, it works at a gene-deep level, targeting 10 visible signs of ageing and encouraging skin cells to act younger.

Cassie completes the ritual with Eucerin’s smoothing eye cream and the hyaluronic acid-infused day cream or the sumptuous night cream. It’s an indulgent trio that drenches skin in hydration for a radiant, camera-ready glow - ideal for gifting or your own beauty prep this party season.

Beauty editor-approved skincare gifts

Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler Epigenetic Serum SHOP NOW "This breakthrough serum reactivates youth genes to visibly rewind up to five years of aging. Think smoother, plumper skin."

Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler Eye Cream SHOP NOW "The perfect under-makeup skin smoother, delivering targeted hydration to brighten and refresh the delicate eye area."