The most chic beauty tech gifts she'll adore this Christmas

Welcome to day seven of HELLO!’s 12 Days of Christmas, our curated celebration of all things festive. Today, our beauty editor Cassie Steer breaks down the beauty tech everyone’s talking about, and shares the devices worth gifting this Christmas.

"Think of these as the ultimate beauty investment pieces," says Cassie. "High-tech gadgets that take skincare and haircare to the next level." With innovation-driven beauty bigger than ever, the right device can genuinely transform her daily routine, bringing salon-worthy results straight to her bathroom shelf.

From LED masks that mimic in-clinic treatments to microcurrent tools that sculpt and tone, this year’s line-up is all about smart technology that delivers real results. Expect covetable skincare tech, next-gen tools and head-turning hair innovations. Whether you're shopping for a beauty obsessive or someone who loves a little everyday luxury, these chic tech upgrades are guaranteed to make her Christmas feel truly special.

5 of the best beauty tech gifts for Christmas 2025

Current Body LED Red Light Therapy Face Mask SHOP NOW "CurrentBody is the brand that made looking like a Cosplay character completely acceptable. Beloved by stars from Hollywood to high society, this collagen-boosting LED mask helps rejuvenate and firm skin." Dr Dennis Gross Skincare DRx Spectralite LipWare Pro SHOP NOW "For more targeted antiageing, Dr Dennis Gross has created dedicated LED masks for lips and eyes, perfect for tackling fine lines and boosting brightness right where you need it most."