Princess Anne schools us on rocking a festive scarlet lip in your 70s

Princess Anne has long been loyal to a bright pink lip, but on 16 December, the royal switched it up as she got into the festive spirit at a pre-Christmas lunch hosted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace. Spotted on her way to the event with her husband, Sir Sir Timothy Laurence, Anne, 75, was seen wearing a pillar box red lipstick with a satin finish that felt perfect for a Christmas gathering.

The mother of Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips matched her statement lipstick to her deep green tartan coat, which had a soft lining in the same scarlet hue. Anne awakened her complexion with this ruby red shade, showing fans the versatility of her makeup choices, having worn salmon pink, coral, and fuchsia lipsticks throughout the year.

Why is a red lip perfect for Christmas? © Getty Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence attended a Christmas lunch for members of the Royal Family, hosted by King Charles What makes this bold look even more impressive is that the Princess Royal is famous for shunning 'glam squads' in favour of doing her own makeup. Applying a precise red lip without a professional on hand is no mean feat, proving Anne has a steady hand to match her steady work ethic! Red is a colour many associate with Christmas, from Santa's suit to holly berries. Sarah-Jane Froom, a makeup artist with over 25 years of experience, tells us that Princess Anne's take on a festive red lip works because of the other makeup products she has chosen to pair it with.

© Getty Princess Anne usually favours a bright pink lip "Princess Anne's glossy red lip works beautifully because it's confident and classic, which is exactly how red lipstick should be worn. The touch of shine is key here because it softens the look and brings freshness, which is incredibly flattering on mature skin," Sarah-Jane tells us. "Paired with minimal eye makeup and her signature tailoring, the red lip becomes the statement rather than competing with the rest of the face. It's festive without feeling try-hard, and a reminder that elegance doesn't have an age limit."

How to wear red lipstick in your 70s like Princess Anne © Getty Images Princess Anne has been known to rock red lipstick during winter Red may feel like an intimidating colour to wear, but age shouldn't dictate your freedom to experiment with bold colours in your 70s – especially at Christmas. If you want to recreate Anne's makeup look yourself this festive season, read Sarah-Jane's expert tips: