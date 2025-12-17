Princess Anne schools us on rocking a festive scarlet lip in your 70s

Princess Anne has long been loyal to a bright pink lip, but on 16 December, the royal switched it up as she got into the festive spirit at a pre-Christmas lunch hosted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace. Spotted on her way to the event with her husband, Sir Sir Timothy Laurence, Anne, 75, was seen wearing a pillar box red lipstick with a satin finish that felt perfect for a Christmas gathering.
The mother of Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips matched her statement lipstick to her deep green tartan coat, which had a soft lining in the same scarlet hue. Anne awakened her complexion with this ruby red shade, showing fans the versatility of her makeup choices, having worn salmon pink, coral, and fuchsia lipsticks throughout the year.
Why is a red lip perfect for Christmas?
What makes this bold look even more impressive is that the Princess Royal is famous for shunning 'glam squads' in favour of doing her own makeup. Applying a precise red lip without a professional on hand is no mean feat, proving Anne has a steady hand to match her steady work ethic!
Red is a colour many associate with Christmas, from Santa's suit to holly berries. Sarah-Jane Froom, a makeup artist with over 25 years of experience, tells us that Princess Anne's take on a festive red lip works because of the other makeup products she has chosen to pair it with.
"Princess Anne's glossy red lip works beautifully because it's confident and classic, which is exactly how red lipstick should be worn. The touch of shine is key here because it softens the look and brings freshness, which is incredibly flattering on mature skin," Sarah-Jane tells us.
"Paired with minimal eye makeup and her signature tailoring, the red lip becomes the statement rather than competing with the rest of the face. It's festive without feeling try-hard, and a reminder that elegance doesn't have an age limit."
How to wear red lipstick in your 70s like Princess Anne
Red may feel like an intimidating colour to wear, but age shouldn't dictate your freedom to experiment with bold colours in your 70s – especially at Christmas. If you want to recreate Anne's makeup look yourself this festive season, read Sarah-Jane's expert tips:
Choose comfort over trends - A creamy satin or glossy red is far more forgiving than a matte, which can emphasise fine lines and dryness.
Find your undertone - If your skin has warmth, lean towards coral or orange reds; cooler complexions suit blue-based reds. When in doubt, a classic 'true red' usually works on everyone.
Prep is non-negotiable - Make sure lips are hydrated. Using a nourishing balm underneath makes all the difference to how red lipstick wears.
Always use a lip liner - This helps define the shape, prevents feathering and keeps the colour looking polished all day.
Balance the rest of the makeup - Keep eyes soft, think neutral shadow, mascara and well-groomed brows.
Sarah-Jane's top tip: "Remember less base, more glow. A lightweight foundation or tinted moisturiser with a touch of blush keeps the complexion fresh and stops the look from feeling heavy."