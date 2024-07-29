6 best lipstick deals for National Lipstick Day 2024: From MAC to Charlotte Tilbury & Bobbi Brown

Most of us don't need an excuse to buy a new lipstick, but if you are looking for an excuse, it's National Lipstick Day 2024 which means we all need to pucker up and wear our favourite lippy, and grab a bargain while we're at it.

I'm wearing my beloved red lipstick to mark the occasion, thanks for asking, but I'm determined to add some new lipsticks to my makeup bag with the sales on today. Thankfully there are lots of lipstick deals happening right now to celebrate National Lipstick Day.

How I found the top lipstick deals for National Lipstick Day

Popular brands: I looked at the brands I love to shop from, and more importantly, the brands I know you like to shop from, too!

Good deals: Free gifts with purchases are the deals I know you want the most, but I've also added stellar discounts in the mix as well.

MAC Cosmetics free lip liner

You can get a FREE lip pencil at MAC Cosmetics when you buy any two lip products. I love MAC lip products, but my latest obsession has to be the MAC Cosmetics Glow Play Tendertalk Lip Balm. There are 10 shades to choose from but my favourite has to be Introvert. You get just a wash of colour, but the balm feels so gorgeous. I amp it up with lip liner - which works out well when you get a free one.

Charlotte Tilbury free lipstick with an £85 spend

Oh, Charlotte Tilbury, darling. The iconic makeup artist is spreading the love on National Lipstick Day by giving away a FREE Super Nudes lipstick in Catwalking when you spend over £85. If you're buying something already, this will just be an added bonus.

© Charlotte Tilbury Free lipstick alert at Charlotte Tilbury

Look Fantastic at least 25% off lipsticks

Look Fantastic is serving up the goods for National Lipstick Day by giving at least 25% off lipsticks. I've had a look at you've got some excellent brands in the mix; NARs, Anastasia Beverley Hills, Benefit, Kiko and lots more. Also, if you download the app you get a free lipstick when you spend over £75.

bareMinerals has 20% off lip products

Celebrating National Lipstick Day with a stellar deal, don't mind if I do. bareMinerals has given 20% off all lip products, including lip glosses. I'm a big fan of bareMinerals so this is one deal I'll be getting involved with.

© bareMinerals bareMinerals has 20% off all lip products

NARs 20% off lipsticks

For National Lipstick Day you can get 20% off NARs lip products. Do not sleep on this deal! I'm a big fan of the Afterglow Lip Shine - that's top of my top-ups list.

Bobbi Brown free lipstick

Woah, Bobbi Brown has a good deal on right now. You get a FREE full-size Matte Luxe lipstick when you spend over £45. Enter code LIPSTICK at checkout.