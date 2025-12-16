Princess Kate and Prince William take George, Charlotte and Louis to King Charles' Christmas lunch

The Prince and Princess of Wales were seen with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Buckingham Palace to enjoy a festive lunch with members of the royal family

Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Princess of Wales attended a Pre-Christmas lunch party hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace© Max Mumby
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the guests to head to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday afternoon in order to enjoy a festive meal with King Charles ahead of Christmas. The royal couple were seen joined by two of their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Other royals who were seen heading to the event included the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, the Duke of Kent, Lady Sarah Chatto and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who were seen smiling as they arrived in their car.

Eugenie and Beatrice had both been absent from Kate's carol concert, which was hosted on 5 December. Although their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been stripped of his royal titles due to his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, it's believed that the King isn't seeking to punish the royal ladies for their father's actions.

The King typically hosts a meal for his family ahead of going to Sandringham, where the royals like to spend Christmas Day. The monarch will no doubt be delighted by William and Kate's attendance, with the pair and their children absent from last year's proceedings.

HELLO! understood at the time that the Prince and Princess of Wales were already in Norfolk when the King held last year's meal. The couple were spending time with their children after they had broken up from school.

Scroll down to see the best photos from the event…

Prince William and Charlotte© Max Mumby

The young royal looked forward to the event

Prince William and Charlotte

Prince William was in charge of driving his family to the event, with Charlotte sitting at the front at one point. She was joined by brothers Louis and George, and their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attend a Pre-Christmas lunch party hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace© Max Mumby

The pair were seen smiling

Beatrice and Eugenie arrive

Beatrice and Eugenie were also among the royals on the guest list, and the sisters were seen arriving together.

Beatrice's smile© Max Mumby

The royal was glad to be there!

Beatrice's smile

Beatrice was seen grinning from ear to ear as she pulled in.

blonde woman sitting in front seat of car© Max Mumby

Sophie always looks amazing

Duchess Sophie

The Duchess of Edinburgh was seen arriving alongside her husband, Prince Edward, and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor. The royal looked so elegant in an emerald dress.

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Lady Louise Windsor attend a Pre-Christmas lunch party hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace© Max Mumby

Edward arrived with Sophie and Lady Louise

Prince Edward

The Duke of Edinburgh was seen arriving alongside his wife and daughter for the festive gathering.

Jack Brooksbank© Max Mumby

Eugenie's husband also attended the gathering

Jack Brooksbank

The royal sisters weren't alone when they arrived at the event, as Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, was seen alongside his wife.

Lady Helen Taylor attends a Pre-Christmas lunch party hosted by King Charles III© Max Mumby

Lady Helen wrapped up warm

Lady Helen Taylor

Also among the royal guests were Lady Helen Taylor, the daughter of the Duke and late Duchess of Kent. The royal wrapped up warm for the event with a gorgeous scarf.

