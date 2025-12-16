Princess Kate and Prince William take George, Charlotte and Louis to King Charles' Christmas lunch

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the guests to head to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday afternoon in order to enjoy a festive meal with King Charles ahead of Christmas. The royal couple were seen joined by two of their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Other royals who were seen heading to the event included the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, the Duke of Kent, Lady Sarah Chatto and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who were seen smiling as they arrived in their car.

Eugenie and Beatrice had both been absent from Kate's carol concert, which was hosted on 5 December. Although their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been stripped of his royal titles due to his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, it's believed that the King isn't seeking to punish the royal ladies for their father's actions.

The King typically hosts a meal for his family ahead of going to Sandringham, where the royals like to spend Christmas Day. The monarch will no doubt be delighted by William and Kate's attendance, with the pair and their children absent from last year's proceedings.

HELLO! understood at the time that the Prince and Princess of Wales were already in Norfolk when the King held last year's meal. The couple were spending time with their children after they had broken up from school.

1/ 7 © Max Mumby The young royal looked forward to the event Prince William and Charlotte Prince William was in charge of driving his family to the event, with Charlotte sitting at the front at one point. She was joined by brothers Louis and George, and their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

2/ 7 © Max Mumby The pair were seen smiling Beatrice and Eugenie arrive Beatrice and Eugenie were also among the royals on the guest list, and the sisters were seen arriving together.

3/ 7 © Max Mumby The royal was glad to be there! Beatrice's smile Beatrice was seen grinning from ear to ear as she pulled in.

4/ 7 © Max Mumby Sophie always looks amazing Duchess Sophie The Duchess of Edinburgh was seen arriving alongside her husband, Prince Edward, and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor. The royal looked so elegant in an emerald dress.

5/ 7 © Max Mumby Edward arrived with Sophie and Lady Louise Prince Edward The Duke of Edinburgh was seen arriving alongside his wife and daughter for the festive gathering.

6/ 7 © Max Mumby Eugenie's husband also attended the gathering Jack Brooksbank The royal sisters weren't alone when they arrived at the event, as Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, was seen alongside his wife.