Princess Kate and Prince William take George, Charlotte and Louis to King Charles' Christmas lunch

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the guests to head to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday afternoon in order to enjoy a festive meal with King Charles ahead of Christmas. The royal couple were seen joined by two of their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Other royals who were seen heading to the event included the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, the Duke of Kent, Lady Sarah Chatto and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who were seen smiling as they arrived in their car.
Eugenie and Beatrice had both been absent from Kate's carol concert, which was hosted on 5 December. Although their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been stripped of his royal titles due to his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, it's believed that the King isn't seeking to punish the royal ladies for their father's actions.
The King typically hosts a meal for his family ahead of going to Sandringham, where the royals like to spend Christmas Day. The monarch will no doubt be delighted by William and Kate's attendance, with the pair and their children absent from last year's proceedings.
HELLO! understood at the time that the Prince and Princess of Wales were already in Norfolk when the King held last year's meal. The couple were spending time with their children after they had broken up from school.
