Princess Anne's Christmas card look is so humble – just like her signature

Nothing screams 'Christmas is here' quite like a sentimental Christmas card. Each year, royal families from around the world share their annual Christmas card photo, ranging in style from more lavish photoshoots like the Monegasque royals to meaningful old photographs such as King Charles and Queen Camilla sharing their 20th anniversary wedding portrait.

The Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, opted for a characteristically low-key Christmas card, which was shared on social media by the Governor of Queensland, Dr Jeannette Young, who recently hosted the 75-year old royal during her official visit in November for the Royal Australian Corps of Signals Centenary celebrations.

Princess Anne looked resplendent in the photograph inside the card, a charming snap of the couple sitting together in a carriage on the island of Sark. It appears to have been taken in May 2025, when she and Sir Tim made history by becoming the first members of the British royal family ever to visit Little Sark as part of the 80th anniversary celebrations of Liberation Day.

© Alamy Stock Photo Princess Anne met residents as she attended commemorations in Sark to mark its Liberation anniversary

The famously hard-working royal rocked one of her most wonderful outfits of the year, opting for her Bloomsbury Tweed Jacket from Chrysalis, a beautiful dark green coat – though she's known for her love of tweed and overcoats, this isn't a piece that she's worn out that frequently, marking a slight style departure from the royal's famed outfit recycling.

The Princess Royal's Christmas card

The message inside the card read: "With best wishes for a happy and peaceful Christmas and New Year," on the opposite side to the sweet photograph.

One especially notable detail was that Princess Anne and her husband did not sign the card with their titles, but rather as simply "Anne and Tim," a perfect marker of the humility for which she has become especially beloved.

Princess Anne's style

The Princess Royal is a rather underrated fashion icon within the royal family: she is the master of outfit repetition, but also recycling pieces styled in new ways to make fresh outfits. She has long been praised for her regal approach to sustainable dressing.

Thanks to her choice of timeless pieces and her distinctive sense of personal style, with her tweed jackets in autumn, bright pastels for summer, and iconic leather gloves, the 75-year-old has been heralded as the pinnacle of sustainable fashion, turning out to be an unexpected style beacon in the eyes of Gen Z.

© Getty Images The royal is a notorious outfit repeater – she has worn this tangerine outfit four times, including at Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

However, she's also a source of inspiration for other members of her family: Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, exclusively told HELLO! in March 2025 how she looks up to her mother when it comes to fashion, and shared her number one fashion tip.

"Mum taught me the importance of having good-quality clothing that keeps you warm and comfortable outdoors," she said.