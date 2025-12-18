Davina McCall is a boho bride in lace mini dress and stockings in first look at London wedding

Davina McCall is known for her super-sculpted, long legs, so it made sense that on her wedding day, she made the most of her best asset, donning a micro mini bridal dress to marry her partner, Michael Douglas.

The loved-up duo tied the knot in London, with Davina slipping into a long-sleeved, figure-hugging white lace mini dress, complete with a matching hat and patterned white stockings. She finished the look with white ankle socks and stilettos.

To keep off the London chill, the Masked Singer judge added a shaggy white coat to finish her look, shrugging it off to pose for photos with her new husband.

Despite Michael being a hairdresser (the couple met on Big Brother, when he was styling her hair), Davina kept her hair simple for her wedding day, wearing it long and straight, with minimal fuss.

Michael has a fabulous head of hair himself, which he wore in his statement floppy style. The laidback look worked brilliantly with his cornflower blue suit jacket, and both husband and wife looked overjoyed on their special day.

© Getty Davina McCall and Michael Douglas got married in December

Davina's proposal story

Davina spoke to us exclusively about her engagement at our Power List party, sharing: "It was a total surprise. Michael is very funny and had spent the past two years getting down on bended knee and tying an imaginary shoelace on my finger.

"He got down on bended knee on the beach in Ibiza, and I was like: 'Is this real?' I was terrified that if I said yes, he'd be joking," she continued. "But he recited something he had prepared – which I'll keep secret – and then asked me. He put a lot of thought and consideration into it, and I respected that."

© Hogan Media/Shutterstock Michael Douglas and Davina McCall got engaged after eight years together

A big flashy ring was not a priority, and they kept this part of the proposal as lowkey as their subsequent wedding. "I haven't got a ring. I always said I don't want one," she told HELLO!.

"I don't think either of us was sure about getting married again; we were just having a lovely time," she adds. "But we had a very big beginning of the year, with a lot of [expletive] that was going down. As I used to say in the Big Brother house, I've been on quite a journey."

Michael and Davina met when she was working on Big Brother

Davina refers to her recent health issues, which have seen her have a brain tumour removed, followed by surgery for breast cancer. "It was very, very small, so I got it very, very early, which is incredibly lucky," she said of her breast surgery. "But I am so relieved to have had it removed and to know that it hasn't spread."

Here's hoping 2026 is a less stressful year for the newlyweds.