A celebrity MUA's 5 non-negotiable makeup rules for grey hair - and black eyeliner is banned

I'd been hiding my greys since my twenties, desperately covering every little strand as soon as it dared show its face. By the time I reached 48, I was dying the front of my hairline every 10 days, living in a constant cycle of touch-ups, root sprays and quiet frustration. And one day, I decided enough is enough.

I knew myself well enough to admit I didn't have the patience - or the desire - to sit through an 18-month grow-out. So, I found a grey blending specialist, Karla Osborne, who worked her magic and transformed my warm caramel locks into cool, silver strands in a single day.

At first, the feeling was pure relief. No more chasing roots. No more hiding under a hat. But then came the quiet questions... Did this mean I was getting old? Was I disappearing? Becoming one of those women who just blends quietly into the background? And, if I'm honest, what would my followers think?

But then something strange happened. Instead of fading away, I felt like I was stepping into a new me, which felt bizarre at 48. But I felt wiser (even if I wasn't!), more grounded and even more confident. Grey hair, it turns out, isn't about fading at all. It's about stepping forward with honesty, owning your age, and walking into a room as a conversation starter — not someone who disappears into the wallpaper.

If anything, this wasn't an ending; it was a beginning. Since going grey, I've had loads of messages asking the same question: "What makeup changes did you make when you went grey?" And the short answer is – quite a few, actually. Because while grey hair can look striking, elegant and modern, it can also make you look a bit washed out especially if you're still clinging onto the same nude lipstick from 2009. So, if you've embraced your grey or you're thinking about it, here's my real, honest guide on what to change to bring your face back to life.

Grey-haired makeup mistakes

1. Using the same foundation

The first big shock with grey hair is how much it cools down your overall colouring. Suddenly, that foundation you've worn for years doesn't sit the same. Your skin can look flat and a little tired. The key is warmth and glow. I switched to a foundation that's half a shade warmer than I used to wear – nothing drastic, just enough to put some life back in my face. And more importantly, stay away from the matte finishes.

Matte had its time and place when we were all baking, contouring and pretending to look like Instagram filters. But besides grey hair? Matte can look dry, flat, and ageing. These days, I go for radiant foundations and dewy finishes that give me hydrated, healthy-looking skin.

Think glow, not glitter. You want it to look like you've just had a good night's sleep and a fancy facial – even if you've been up half the night with hot flushes and a racing mind.

2. Avoiding blush

If there is one makeup product you should fall back in love with after going grey, it's cream blush. Grey hair can make the rest of your face look a little drained, especially around the cheeks. Blush gives you that instant "I've just been for a brisk walk in Hyde Park" look, even if the only walking you’ve done is to the kettle.

The best shades for us grey-haired ladies are rose tones and corals -anything with a gentle, radiant glow. Try to avoid anything too orange, as it can leave you looking a bit uneven and sallow next to cool-toned hair. The goal is healthy and fresh.

A little swept over the apples of the cheeks, blended slightly upwards – and honestly, it lifts the whole face. It's like an instant filter helping you look friendly, happy and pretty.

3. Neglecting your brows

As we get older (why does that still surprise me at 48?), our brows and lashes start to feel like they're packing their bags and running off without us.

Grey hair can highlight that even more. Suddenly, your face feels less defined. A softly shaped and lightly filled brow makes a huge difference, framing the face, lifting the eyes and giving balance to the silver tones in your hair.

Don't go in with harsh lines or an overly dark pencil. You just want to give your beautiful, mature features a bit of structure again. I use a brow mascara, the quickest and easiest of brow makeup. Keep the front of the brow more natural. Even on a no-makeup day, I always do my brows. They are the bra that lifts the face.

4. Warm eyeshadow shades

When your hair goes grey, your eyes become even more of a focal point — and the wrong colours can really clash. Warm oranges and yellow tones just don't do us any favours anymore. They can make tired eyes look even more tired. Instead, I go for soft greys, mauves, cinnamon tones and dusky neutrals

These shades melt beautifully into the face and complement that cool silver tone in the hair. Eyeliner change was a big one for me, too. Black can look too harsh against grey hair. So, think about switching to navy or aubergine, which is gorgeous for blue eyes, or deep brown which is so much softer and flattering. And for mascara, black/brown is the secret weapon. It defines without looking heavy or ageing.

5. Neutral lips are a no-no

When your hair turns grey, those pale nude shades can seriously wash you out unless you have a full, heavily made-up eye. What used to look effortlessly chic now looks invisible.

Now I reach for berry tones, rose shades, classic blue-reds and orange/red (brilliant if you've got a bit of a tan). These colours bring warmth back into your face and give you that fresh, vibrant look again.

The texture is important too, go for creamy, satin or soft shine. I try to avoid anything too flat and chalky. Matte can settle into lines and make lips look thinner, and we don't need that sort of negativity in our lives.

Going grey isn’t about giving up

Let me just say this clearly, in case anyone needs to hear it today: Grey hair does not make you dull. Grey hair does not make you invisible. Grey hair does not mean "old."

With a few makeup tweaks, it can actually make you look more polished, more modern, more striking – as well as more you than ever before. I've never felt more confident in my skin than I do now at 48 – silver roots and all. I've learned what suits me, what lifts me, what makes me feel like I can walk into a room and own it. And that is what beauty is really about.

Trust me - grey is not the end. It's the beginning of your most powerful era.

