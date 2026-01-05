2025's most impressive beauty launches according to our editors

Last year delivered a raft of stellar beauty launches – and while 2026 promises a bumper crop of new arrivals, it doesn't mean we've totally forgotten last year's big hitters. As we step into the new year, our Beauty Collective reflects on the products that impressed the most and will continue to shine in the year to come

The Glow Giver

"Every time I put on Dcypher's 'Custom Glow Booster', £29, people comment on how well I look – even when I've had little sleep. It's customised to my skin tone – like a bespoke glow that's just for me. It evens out skin, blurs the bad bits and makes my face look dewy and glowy. It really is excellent," - Jo Jones, beauty expert and co-founder of Beauty Banks

The Complexion Perfector

"The By Terry 'Hyaluronic Serum Concealer', £39 / $51.48, has been my favourite discovery. It offers the perfect level of coverage, works under the eyes and on blemishes, and blends seamlessly into the skin. It never cakes, just leaves a flawless, real-skin finish that looks polished yet natural," - Ruby Hammer, makeup artist and founder of Ruby Hammer Beauty

The Skin Time Capsule

"Last year saw some stand-out skincare innovations (we are firmly in our epigenetics era) yet Reome's 'Biogenic Melting Cream', £135 / $173.88, has been the quiet powerhouse in my regimen. This next-generation hydrator contains a targeted longevity complex designed to help preserve cellular vitality – a biotech-driven nod to Death Becomes Her levels of youthfulness. The buttery whipped formula is also a joy to apply," - Cassie Steer, contributing head of beauty at HELLO!

The Mane Changer

"My favourite beauty revelation of the year has to be the Curated Hair Extensions 'Clip-In Fillers', from £69. The hair quality is super soft and the slightly darker roots make them beautifully seamless to blend. They're very easy to use, and just adding a few extra glossy strands to frame the face can make all the difference," - Caroline Barnes, celebrity makeup artist

The Scalp Support

"I love hair oiling as part of my beauty routine and discovered Ranavat's 'Fortifying Hair Serum', £70 / $70, It features simple but powerful ingredients including amla (or gooseberry) and jasmine oil, which both support and strengthen scalp and hair (and smell divine!). The ingredients are also all organic, which is a big win for me," - Jasmine Hemsley, author and wellbeing expert

The Hair Reviver

"I've tested so many brilliant products over the past 12 months but the one that really stood out is K18's 'Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask', £54.99 / $74.99. This amazing conditioner transformed my perimenopausal hair – it was damaged, dry and just lifeless. Plus, it's the only product I've always bought myself, which says everything you need to know," - Donna Francis, beauty editor and podcast host

The Gym Buddy

"I'm a hopeless romantic, which makes me great at my job as I fall in love again and again with new launches. The product that stole my heart in 2025 is Eyeam's 'Magnesium Bi-Phase Body Treatment Spray', £49 / $78. This innovative, hard-working spray helps soothe and relieve muscles, speeds up gym recovery and even helps with body acne," - Ateh Jewel, broadcaster and founder of Ateh Jewel Beauty

The Eye Enhancer

"The product that dominated nearly all of my beauty looks in 2025 is Sephora Collection's 'Size Up Supersized Volume Mascara', £11.20 / $15. Launched last January, this colourful mascara instantly claimed top spot in my makeup bag, thanks to its vibrant, unapologetic blue payoff, which you can achieve in just one swipe. The vegan formula is impressively long-lasting, too. Now all I need is a lifetime supply," - Vanese Maddix, beauty and lifestyle journalist

The Decollete Smoother

"I'd had faint chest lines for years, but out of the blue they became much more visible. I had no idea what to do until I discovered the wonders of a silicone patch. I started using Naydaya's 'Chest Wrinkle Shield', £27 / $32.50, and was amazed at the results. You peel it off (I left mine on overnight) and your chest looks almost like it's been lasered. Quite incredible. Now I just need one for the entire body!" - Glynis Barber, actress

The Wonder Wand

"Ghd's latest launch, the 'Chronos Curve Max', £149 / $207, is the tool that has transformed my routine. I love a loose wave but have found they either drop out immediately or remain in tight curls that refuse to soften. I coveted the glossy, softly sculpted waves my hairdresser would fashion (but I've never been able to master) and this wand has given me exactly that," - Sidra Imtiaz, PR and writer

The Perfect Peel

"I met Labareau's founder, Lindsay van der Looij, in the autumn and was wowed by how glowy and clear her skin was. Truly, I have never seen anyone look so fresh. She said her 'AHA Peel', £69 / $69, was her secret. I've been using it three times a week for ten minutes at a time (Lindsay leaves it on overnight), and I'm already seeing fresher, brighter skin, thanks to the concoction of alpha and beta hydroxy acids, and enzymes to remove dead skin cells." - Melanie Macleod, deputy beauty and lifestyle editor