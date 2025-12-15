Everything our beauty editors finished in 2025 – from £7

As beauty editors, our job is to bring you the latest and greatest finds in the world of beauty, which means we're always using an ever-evolving line-up of products.

Post-testing, the products are always given to good homes in the form of lucky mums, beauty-loving friends and grateful neighbours, but every so often, we try a product so good we use it down to the very last drop.

Here HELLO!'s Beauty Collective shares all of the beauty products our team of experts finished in 2025.

The bath treat: Neom 'Real Luxury Multi-Mineral Body Milk', £30.60 / $43

"Lightweight and fast-absorbing, this spa-scented body milk is a joy to use both first thing and before bed. It feels silky soft to apply and the fragrance lingers lightly all day - dreamy. The only issue? I loved it so much I finished it too quickly! " - Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor

The office scent: Aesop 'Karst Eau de Parfum', £149.39 / $200

"I'm not usually one for low-key 'clean' scents, but this gorgeous fragrance is the perfect blend of soft, spicy and herbaceous. It's distinctive enough to make you smile when you catch a whiff of yourself throughout the day, but gentle enough that you won't need to worry about clogging up your colleagues' nostrils – I've worn it to the office every single day in the last nine months!" - Josh Osman, Lifestyle Writer

The skin softener: Sol de Janeiro Body 'Badalada Vitamin Infused Body Lotion', £32 / $38

"Body moisturiser is a non-negotiable in my routine, and this 2025 launch was good enough to use down to the very last drop. The formula is deeply moisturising and leaves skin feeling nourished. Infused with the brand’s iconic Cheirosa '62 scent, it lingers all day, and my body care routine hasn’t felt the same since I finished it." - Vanese Maddix, freelance beauty writer

The night worked: Bubble 'Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask', £19 / $16.98

"Designed for teens, but ideal for my 30-something skin. This bedside mask was a dreamy last step in my nighttime routine, making my skin feel hydrated and supple, without leaving any residue on my pillow." - Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor

The face definer: Merit 'Brow 1980', £21 / $24

"I've recently added brow mascara to my daily makeup routine and I love this one from Merit. The slightly waxy pomade texture sets the hairs in place, and the natural tint gives much-needed definition to my almost-50-year-old face. I’ll be buying again." – Donna Francis, freelance beauty editor

The colour protector: L'Oreal Professionnel Vitamino Color Spectrum Shampoo, £18.84 / $29.14

"After having my hair dyed, this is the only shampoo I use. It keeps my hair glossy, makes the different shades of blonde pop, plus it smells like rhubarb. Delicious!" – Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor

The luxe skin plumper: Shiseido 'Ultimune Power Infusing' Serum, £69 / $145

"I’ll be honest, this serum is way more expensive than I’d like. However, I must admit that it does leave my skin feeling lovely - hydrated, plump, and smooth- and I saw a noticeable glow after a few uses. Perfect if you want to treat your skin and don’t mind the splurge." – Donna Francis, freelance beauty editor

The lash lifter: Sculpted by Aimee 'LashLift Mascara', £20

"I’ve finished two tubes of this mascara in the past year - both in the shade Rich Brown, which I now prefer to my usual black mascara. This mascara is lightweight yet lifts my lashes higher than lash lifts I’ve had in the past, plus the brown looks natural, which I appreciated in summer." – Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor

The sleep aid: Spa Ceylon 'Sleep Intense Dream Balm Roll', £13.60

“This roll-on quickly became a staple in my nighttime routine - hence why it’s now empty! Infused with a blend of Ayurvedic herbs and essential oils, the calming scent helps me unwind and is a simple act of self-care before I sleep.” – Iona MacRobert, HELLO! Editorial Assistant

For a winter tan: Bare By Vogue 'Clear Tanning Water', £16.50

"I've been a Molly-Mae Filter tan devotee for years, but Vogue Williams’ offering turned my head this year. The clear formula means I can go about my day without the tell-tale guide colour, plus it’s non-sticky and creates a flawless tan. The mini size means it can come on holiday too, for a mid-break top-up." – Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor

The hair reviver: Olaplex 'No5 Moisturize & Mend Leave-In Conditioner', £28 / $29.88

"I've made peace with the fact that my hair needs to be placated with product and what calms it into a semblance of happy hair is a leave-in conditioner. They're often too heavy or too light but I might finally have stumbled on the Goldilocks of swishy locks with this. As you'd expect from the OG of bond builders, this is a leave-in conditioner and then some with an innovative formula that repairs and protects from root to tip.” – Cassie Steer, HELLO! Contributing Head of Beauty

The essential SPF: Clarins 'Glowing Sun Care Mist SPF50+', £23.20 / $31.01

"I got through a whole bottle of this on holiday in May. It feels ultra-nourishing, sinks in without stickiness and ensures no part of my body got burned, despite spending all day in the sun. The spray makes it simple to apply, too." - Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor

The budget body buy: Soap & Glory 'The Righteous Butter Lotion' £7.49

“I never miss the body lotion step in my routine - moisturising from top to toe is something I've done since I was a teenager. I love textures that apply rich but dry down light so I can get dressed fast - and this ticks that box perfectly. Plus the smell is divine - extremely luxe and high-end given the price tag!” - Donna Francis, freelance beauty editor

For shiny hair: Moroccanoil 'High Shine Gloss Mask', £17 / $22.72

"Add an ultra-shiny finish to even the most damaged hair with this nourishing, gloss-boosting mask. Just five minutes in the shower is enough to bring a mirror-like shine to hair." – Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor

Selena's body cream: Rare Beauty 'Find Comfort Bouncy Body Cream', £34 / $36

“Not only does this body cream smell divine, it has an incredible tactile, bouncy texture unlike any I’ve experienced before. It feels like you’re putting on a pair of soft, cosy slippers, but all over your body. Just gorgeous! More please." - Donna Francis, freelance beauty editor.