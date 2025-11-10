14 beauty editor-approved tips for super soft skin this winter

When the weather is dull and cold, looking after the skin on our bodies tends to take a backseat. Who needs moisturised legs when they're tucked into tights and boots, and why bother exfoliating our arms when they won't see sunlight until spring? That is, until party season creeps up on us (the dresses are already in the shops!), and suddenly we're rushing to polish ourselves into presentable versions in a rush. To ensure we're glowing come December, these are the body care buys HELLO!'s Beauty Collective relies on.

© Getty Images Our skin needs extra care to stay soft in the winter months

The budget body care

"I’m a body lotion fanatic and I can't leave the house without making sure my whole body is moisturised - it is as important a step for me as brushing my teeth. I've tested quite a few, but there are two that I always come back to, and they both happen to be budget. The first is Cerave's 'Daily Moisturising Lotion', £13 / $14.99. Fragrance-free and great to use on your face too. The other is Soap & Glory's 'The Righteous Butter', £9.99 / $12.99, which feels more indulgent as it has a thick, buttery texture but is still so affordable. It smells gorgeous and makes skin feels so soft to the touch too," – Donna Francis, HELLO! Beauty Expert

The leg softener

"I've always suffered from dry skin on my legs. Nowhere else, just my legs, which is kind of odd. It means they've needed constant nourishment since my teens. Winter doesn't help. In these cold months, if I neglect my legs, even for a few days, crocodile skin is the result. These are the words of someone else who once spotted my untended legs. But these days I have a game plan, and it's working brilliantly.

© Rachel Louise Brown Studio Glynis Barber looks after her legs to keep them soft

"My first trick is dry brushing the skin all over my body. Don't even think about doing this with your hairbrush, as one of my friends did! There are special brushes with super soft bristles for the skin. Start at the feet and work your way up and towards the heart. Long strokes upwards. It feels great, I assure you. This helps with circulation and stimulates the lymphatic system while also releasing toxins. It removes dead skin cells and prepares your skin for lotions and potions, helping them make your skin feel soft and smooth.

"I prefer oils as they penetrate deeper than a moisturiser. I love the 'Conditioning Body Serum' by ARK, £35, which is a super light oil with a lovely fresh smell. It absorbs immediately and takes seconds to apply. I apply the oil every day and dry brush a couple of times a week. If you haven't tried dry brushing yet, you’re in for a treat," – Glynis Barber, HELLO! Wellness Columnist

The lengthy routine

"As someone who takes my evening shower very seriously, I love to dip into all of the lotions and potions in my routine each night (Olay's new body care range, in particular), and as we move into hunkering down season, I only spend longer and add more steps. Coming from Yorkshire, I took for granted the soft water supply and underestimated the impact of London’s hard water on my skin and hair. A filtered shower head from Curo Skin removes 99% of chlorine and heavy metals, reducing the harsh impact of hard water.

"Less high-tech, I swear by an exfoliating glove (ditch the puffy mesh loofahs, please!) but I'm very particular about the style and would recommend Maison Zee Moroccan Kessa Glove, £10.99 / $15, which gives a deep exfoliation that removes dead skin cells." – Sidra Imtiaz, freelance beauty writer

The high-end glitter

"Like Sidra, I am dedicated to my body routine all year round, and moisturise my body morning and night. And yet, a glistening glow eludes me. So, seeing as 'tis (almost) the season, Dior's 'J'adore Les Adorables Golden Shimmering Scented Body Gel', £67 / $85.

DIOR J'adore Les Adorables Shimmering Body Gel

"Every festive season, I have a jar of this lightweight gel to apply to my skin for special occasions and it leaves the sparkliest dusting on my skin," – Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Deputy Beauty & Lifestyle Editor

The bump blitzer

"First Aid Beauty's 'KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub', £11 / $41, is my shortcut to smooth, healthy skin from the neck down. The pumice beads provide a satisfying slough-down while the glycolic and lactic acids leave my skin spa‑smooth. It's ideal for easy, dull-body care in colder months," - Jo Jones, beauty expert and co-founder of Beauty Banks

© Getty Images There are plenty of ways to get your body glowing un winter

The hydrating hero

"I dry body brush before showering all year round, but pay extra attention in winter to keep skin smooth and circulation boosted. I exfoliate with Jo Malone's 'Vitamin E Body Treatment Scrub', £86 / $113.60, to keep dullness at bay, and follow with Curél's 'Deep Moisture Spray For Dry Sensitive Skin', £13, / $25.80; a fantastic discovery that hydrates deeply, sinks in beautifully, and leaves skin soft and glowing without any stickiness," - Ruby Hammer, make-up artist and founder of Ruby Hammer Beauty

The chic shimmer



"Having come to embrace my 'interesting' rather than 'pasty' winter pallor, I don't always crave a golden shimmer. Cue Chanel's 'No5 The White Gold Body Oil', £110 / $155, whose delicate, pearly particles in a white-gold hue give my skin a soft, luminous sheen. Infused with the classic No5 bouquet, it's the perfect base for haute fragrance layering and leaves skin feeling luxuriously silky," - Cassie Steer, HELLO!'s acting Head of Beauty

The summer substitute

"My go-to winter glow-up is Self Glow by James Read's 'Sun Blush Hydrating Tan Mist', £39 / $46.50, which adds a natural, healthy warmth to my skin to erase any winter greyness and can be spritzed over collarbones and shoulders," - Caroline Barnes, celebrity makeup artist

The vitality brush

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Pen Jasmine Hemsley keeps her skin looking summery all year round with a copper body brush

"In Ayurveda, winter's cold, dry, heavy qualities call for beauty rituals that restore balance. To counter sluggishness, I do gentle body brushing each morning towards the heart, avoiding delicate areas. My favourite tool is the HigherDOSE 'Supercharge Copper Body Brush', £51.49 / $91.08, which uses ion-charged copper bristles to energise skin. It gently exfoliates, boosts circulation for a radiant glow and helps restore the body’s natural electromagnetic balance," - Jasmine Hemsley, author and wellbeing expert.

The barrier booster

"All-over radiance is a year-round goal, even when temperatures drop and my skin needs extra care. It takes a truly special product to maintain that healthy, luminous look, and thankfully, Naturium has perfected it. The 'Glow Getter Body Oil', £28 / $24, is my glow in a bottle, packed with skin-loving ingredients like sea buckthorn, jojoba, and squalane for instant, luminous hydration" - Vanese Maddix, beauty and lifestyle journalist.