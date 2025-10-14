All my friends are asking me about skincare right now – this is what I tell them

Last week, HELLO!'s Contributing Head of Beauty, Cassie Steer, mentioned that more of her friends than ever are asking for skincare advice. As someone who works in beauty, this is an occupational hazard – but what's driving this sudden surge in queries from pals?

It could easily be chalked down to the spread of misinformation about skincare on social media (the less said about the belief of SPF being toxic, the better), or the increasing awareness of the raft of ingredients out there (again, in part thanks to social media) – but also, the change in seasons often makes our skin play up, leading us to ask experts (such as Cassie): "What should I be using on my skin in autumn?"

To help answer that question, we tapped our Beauty Collective for the skincare swaps they've made this season – because if experts are switching one ingredient out for another, you know it's a wise move.

'Opt for milky textures'

Vanese Maddix prefers a milky toner in the cooler months

"If there’s one product I recommend adding to your skincare routine (aside from SPF), I would always say some form of milky toner. If your skin is particularly dry or needs a hydrating boost, a milky toner is probably the product your skin has been crying out for. The added moisture is a great step before applying the rest of your skincare, and it also provides a hydrating layer for makeup to sit on top of.

"One of my all-time favourite products is The Ordinary's 'Saccharomyces Ferment 30% Milky Toner', £12.40 / $14, which has seen me through many mornings and evenings, helping to smooth out my complexion and keep my skin hydrated. However, as we've now entered autumn, I've found the consistency to be a little too watery with the change in weather.

"My skin type is normal-to-dry, becoming much more parched during the colder months, so I knew I needed a milky toner that could cater to dropping temperatures and those random warm, sunny spells.

"Enter: Bubble's 'Cosmic Silk Hydrating Milky Toner', £16 / $16, a product I discovered a few months ago while testing it out for a beauty awards panel I was helping to judge. I genuinely didn't think much of it before first use, as my milky toner from The Ordinary had been a holy grail for well over a year. However, from the first application, I noticed that the formula was thicker than I was used to (without a heavy or greasy feeling) and delivered the ultimate hydrating, smoothing finish that left my skin plump and radiant.

"Thanks to its thicker consistency, it's the perfect companion for the autumn weather and one toner I can't stop raving about to friends." – Vanese Maddix, HELLO! beauty contributor.

'It's retinal season'

Glynis uses stronger skincare when autumn sets in

"For me, autumn is retinal season; now is when I restart using it after a hiatus over summer. I remove it from my routine in the warmer months because the powerful ingredient makes your skin super sensitive to the sun, so it can cause sun damage and pigmentation, which is one of the reasons I use retinal in the first place. Even with SPF, I just don't want to take the risk.

"In the summer, I use natural alternative bakuchiol instead, which has a similar effect to retinal but without any of the downsides. However, come winter, and I'm back on the retinal. It is, in my opinion, one of the most effective products for ageing skin. It increases cell turnover, boosts collagen production, and helps to diminish fine lines and wrinkles. Skin is left smoother and plumper.

"In the past, my skin was so sensitive to retinal that I had to give it up completely as my skin was peeling so ferociously, but there's a new generation of retinoids (the family to which retinol and retinal belong), with soothing ingredients added, that make it more tolerable.

"My retinal of choice is DoSe's 'Granactive Retinoid 5% Serum, £22 / $30 '. It's non-irritating and my skin doesn't react negatively to it at all." – Glynis Barber, HELLO! wellness columnist.

'I'm hesitant to swap my skincare seasonally'

Cassie likes to stick to her tried and tested routine

"When I find skincare that genuinely works for my complexion (right now, it's Skinceuticals' 'CE Ferulic', £165 / $185, or Medik8's 'C-Tetra Advanced', £69 / $72, in the mornings followed by Dr Sam's 'Flawless Nightly Pro Serum', £64 / $76, or Beauty Pie's 'Happy Face 10% Azelaic Acid Skin-Clearing Gel-Cream', £39 / $49, topped with 'MyBlend Revitalizing Cream', £120 / $165, at night), I'm always hesitant to start swapping out tried-and-tested favourites regardless of the season.

"But as I reluctantly retire my summer wardrobe, I've noticed my perimenopausal skin calling out for a little extra hydration. Enter Weleda's 'Hyaluronic Moisture Serum Booster Drops', £12.95 / $23, a simple way to supercharge my existing routine with a hit of skin-identical, hyaluronic acid. And for a more targeted treatment, Hada Labo Tokyo's 'Wrinkle Corrector Eye and Mouth Cream', £18.99, provides some strategic skin-boosting." – Cassie Steer, HELLO! Contributing Head of Beauty.

'Switch in a nourishing cleanser'

© Phill Taylor Melanie is changing her cleanser this autumn

"All summer I was using Belif's 'Aqua Bomb Jelly Cleanser', £22 / $30, a super bouncy gel texture cleanser, which made light work of removing my makeup, meaning that when it was hot in the summer, I didn't have to spend too long at a sink filled with hot water.

"Now that it's colder, I am happier to spend time in a steamy bathroom, so instead of a quick once-over with this (admittedly supremely hydrating) cleanser, I am taking my time with Nataliya Robinson's Quantum Botanika 'Cleansing Balm', £65.

"It has a more lightweight texture than a lot of other cleansing balms, which tend to be solid, while this is a jelly texture, but being lipid-based, it works hard to support my skin's protective barrier and improve hydration – just what I need when the temperature tanks." – Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor

'Up the hydration ante'

Sidra's skin is seeing the impact of a busy summer

"I don't usually make huge changes to my skincare routine season to season, but I've been lucky enough to have a summer filled with a lot of back-to-back flights and as much as I've enjoyed travelling, my skin is feeling a little worse for wear. Both dry and congested at the same time, my first and most immediate swap has been to a more hydrating moisturiser, particularly around the eye area, which is where dryness shows up the worst for me.

"I swear by Bioderma's 'Atoderm Eye Cream' £17 / $19.58, whenever my skin is dry or tight, and tend to use it on my full face (and even dry body patches). I've given my Japanese-branded retinol-based eye cream a pause for now, and will revert back once my dryness has healed.

"The next step for me once I'm back in London will definitely be trying to get into Sarah Chapman for one of their Deep Glow facials. This will tackle all the congestion but also bring my skin back to its optimum health - their treatments always leave my skin feeling more resilient and I hope it'll give me a breakout-free winter." – Sidra Imtiaz, HELLO! beauty contributor

'Make way for ceramides'

Ateh says that ceramides are keeping her skin happy as the weather turns

"I love Autumn and this colder sweater weather. I take delight in swapping over my summer wardrobe for cosy cashmere jumpers, and when it comes to my skincare regimen, I do the same. This season, I always pump up my moisturiser to something a little richer and more nourishing. I'm absolutely loving Neal's Yard Remedies' 'Oat and Ceramide Barrier Repair Cream' £38 / $55, as it's vegan, fragrance-free and leaves my skin feeling cocooned, cushioned and soft. It's packed full of ceramides, certified organic oat extract and magnesium, with prebiotics to strengthen the skin's natural defences." – Ateh Jewel, HELLO! beauty contributor.

'Look for a hydrating SPF'

Donna opts for a more nourishing SPF in the winter months - despite living in Florida!

"SPF is important all year round, especially for me as I live in sunny Florida. Throughout summer, I used Beauty Pie 'Traceless UVA/UVB SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen + Primer' £29 / $39, as it keeps my skin protected without sliding off in the humidity. It doubles as a great base under makeup, too. But now the weather is cooler and drier, my skin craves something with a little more nourishment. So I've swapped it for Elemis' 'Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30' £98 / $145, which feels richer and more hydrating without being heavy. It gives my skin that healthy, dewy finish and it still does all the hard work of daily protection."