Julia Roberts praised after sharing unfiltered bedroom selfie ahead of the Golden Globes

Julia Roberts is so real! The Pretty Woman star delighted her social media followers on January 11 after sharing a very real picture of herself ahead of the Golden Globes.

The Hollywood icon was pictured on her bed sporting a face mask and lip mask to protect her lipstick, with her hair scraped back in a ponytail and her glasses on. "Pre game," she simply captioned the image.

The picture ranked over 140,000 likes in less than 24 hours, with many of her famous friends praising her for the photo. Jennifer Aniston commented: "Always a beauty," while Ali Wentworth wrote: "Still stunning!"

Julia looked incredible as she attended the star-studded night, held at the Beverly Hilton. The award-winning actress wore her blonde hair down in loose waves, and opted for a smokey eye and defined brow to enhance her features. A rose tinted blush and pink lip completed her look.

She wore a floor-length V-neck black gown that cinched in at the waist, which she accessorized with a chunky necklace and black clutch.

© Instagram Julia Roberts shared an unfiltered selfie as she got ready ahead of the Golden Globes

It was a joyful night for Julia, who received a standing ovation as she took to the stage to present the award for Best Motion Picture - Musical of Comedy. Clearly touched, the actress said: "Thank you," before joking: "Yep, everybody, let's go, in the back, come on!"

Julia then pointed out Emma Stone in the audience, jokingly telling the audience: "She's like what the hell is going on right now?" Remarking on the standing ovation, Julia then added: "I'm going to be impossible for at least a week. I appreciate that." She went on to present the award to One Battle After Another.

© FilmMagic Julia Roberts looked incredible in a floor length black gown on the Golden Globes red carpet

Julia herself had been nominated for an award at the Golden Globes for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in After the Hunt. However, the award went to Hamnet star Jessie Buckley. Jessie sweetly paid tribute to Julia in her speech, telling the star-studded audience: "Oh my god, the incredible women I am honored to stand beside in this category. I mean, Julia Roberts - you are like a hero to us all."

While Julia stepped out onto the Golden Globes red carpet alone, she was joined inside the venue by her husband of 23 years, Danny Moder.

© CBS via Getty Images The Hollywood star received a standing ovation when she presented an award at the Golden Globes

The couple are notoriously down-to-earth and value their privacy. While they rarely speak about their personal lives, Julia did reveal in 2025 that they had become empty nesters.

The star recently revealed during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that her youngest son Henry, 18, had left home. Her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, 20, are also away at college.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Julia and husband Danny Moder at the Golden Globes

When asked how she was coping, she replied: "It's all fun, honestly. It's also delicious. My kids – I know everyone thinks their kids are great, well...I think my kids are great. I love hanging out with them and spending time with them. Fortunately, we have had lots of visits along the way of this empty nest."