JoJo Siwa shocks fans with dramatic transformation

JoJo Siwa, 22, has had a busy few months. After finishing in third place on Celebrity Big Brother UK, she broke up with her partner, Kath Ebbs, 27, and started dating fellow Big Brother contestant Chris Hughes, 32.

And this week, she debuted a brand new look. JoJo swapped her straight hair, which she usually fashions in a high ponytail with sparkles or a bow, for a short curly bob. She showed off her new hairstyle to her 11.3 million Instagram followers with her snippets of her cover of Kim Carnes' 1981 song "Bette Davis Eyes."

So far, JoJo's posted three videos to Instagram teasing the cover, writing: "thinking about releasing it this Friday, but still unsure. sharing a lil bit of verse 1 today to see if you think I should or not!"

© Instagram JoJo's brand new look

The "Karma" singer leaned into the old Hollywood look, styled with red lipstick and heavily blushed cheeks.

JoJo's fans loved the song and the look. One commented on her post: "Jojo this sounds insane. Please release it, you look stunning in this too." Another wrote: "Jojo Monroe."

JoJo is not new to surprising her fans. While on Big Brother, she became very close with her now boyfriend, the Love Island alum, Chris. The Dance Moms star told E! News: "After Big Brother, there was no other way. It was so crystal clear."

© Instagram JoJo revealed that Chris is "best friends" with her parents

She continued: "We get along very, very well. We have so much fun together. We understand each other very well. We complement each other very well. We're patient with each other very well."

JoJo and Chris made headlines when it was revealed that the singer had broken up with her partner out of nowhere. Kath watched JoJo and Chris grow closer on the show.

"I was in a complete state of shock," Kath shared in a candid TikTok post. The DJ added that they felt "betrayed" and found JoJo and Chris' interactions "unsettling" to watch on-screen.

© WireImage JoJo and her ex, Kath, a few months before they broke up

"I flew across the world to support and be there and hold that person in whatever they would be experiencing, leaving such a wild experience, and instead, I was dumped at the afterparty," they explained.

For her part in it all, JoJo acknowledged that the breakup didn't go as planned in an appearance on This Morning.

A few weeks after Big Brother wrapped, Chris and JoJo made their relationship official after they traveled to Disney World together to celebrate her birthday.

"This year's birthday week was more magical than anything," she captioned an Instagram photo of her and Chris. "Full of surprises, family time, performing, chilling, laughing, loving, smiling, and good meaningful cries. Absolutely beautiful, wouldn't change a single thing. A week I'll remember for the rest of my life."

While at the theme park, JoJo leaned into her typical look – high ponytails, sparkles, and denim. But regardless of her hair or clothes, she seems to be enjoying life. JoJo's former dancing coach, Abby Lee Miller, spent time together at Epic Universe. She told US Weekly that JoJo is "smitten" with Chris.

© Instagram JoJo and Chris at Disney World

JoJo herself told The Guardian: "I'm absolutely head over heels for him and he's the same way."