Julia Roberts shares intimate vacation photo as she celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary with husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, opted for a quiet celebration for their 23rd wedding anniversary.

The couple reconnected with nature to mark over two decades as man and wife, and Julia gave fans a peek at their intimate vacation with a photo on Instagram.

Happy anniversary

Despite their multi-million-dollar fortunes, Julia and Danny appear to have opted to go camping to mark their anniversary and the Fourth of July.

In the photo, the couple's feet can be seen as they stretch out in their tent while looking out at the river and hilltop views.

Captioning the post, Julia sweetly penned: "You + Me = 23."

© Instagram Julia and Danny went camping on their anniversary

Relationship timeline

Julia and Danny met on the set of The Mexican back in 2002. Both were in relationships at the time, as Julia was dating Miss Congeniality star Benjamin Bratt, and Daniel was married to make-up artist Vera Steimberg.

But both relationships fizzled before they became a couple, with Julia previously stating: "He sorted his whole thing out, separate and apart from me."

© Getty Images Julia was dating Benjamin Bratt when she first met Danny

She added: "And I sorted my life out, separate and apart from him. I think that's the only reason we were able to ultimately fall in love with each other and be together."

The pair tied the knot in 2002 after Danny proposed with an emerald engagement ring worth a reported $4,000 – a modest price compared to other celebrity engagement rings.

They wed at Julia's 82-acre ranch in Taos, New Mexico, but none of their guests knew they were attending their wedding until they arrived.

© Getty Images Julia and Danny married on July 4, 2002

When they invited the relatively small group of 60 guests to their wedding on July 4, their loved ones were told that they were attending an Independence Day party.

Julia didn't opt for a big, bold dress either and kept it simple. At the time, People reported that she wore "a pale pink cotton halter dress embroidered with pearls and antique beads and hand-painted with flowers".

Meanwhile, Danny donned "a red ruffled shirt and tan pants, exchanging simple handwritten vows".

© Instagram Julia and Danny married on her ranch in New Mexico

When asked about the secret to a successful marriage, Julia had a frank answer, telling E! News in 2022: "I always say the same thing, and I'm sticking with it. It's making out. Lots of making out."

As for how they navigate spending time away from one another, Julia told CBS Mornings that they write each other letters.

"It's something Danny and I have always done," she confessed. "The first letter he ever wrote me, which was seven pages long, I still have it tucked away. One day I'll show it to [my daughter] Hazel and say, 'That's what you're looking for.'"

© Getty Images Julia and Danny share 3 children

She added: "The life that I've built with my husband. The life that we've built with our children. And that's the best stuff, to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."

Following their wedding, Julia and Danny grew their family and are now proud parents to 20-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and son Henry, 18.