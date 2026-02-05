Queen Mary's secret to eternal youth at 54 - and it's no 'quick fix'

Queen Mary of Denmark has had a busy start to 2026, having undertaken three New Year's engagements. However, the late night resulting from hosting the New Year's reception and banquet never shows in her skin, which looks more radiant than ever.

Though King Frederik's wife, who turned 54 on 5 February, always wears makeup for her public engagements, it goes without saying that well-cared-for skin is the secret to glowing makeup. Never ones to speculate about tweakments or aesthetic treatments that someone has undergone, we have enlisted the expertise of two London-based skincare experts, Dr Ellie Sateei and Dr Barbara Kubicka, to help break down the secrets to maintaining glowing skin at 53, so you too can look as radiant as the Danish royal.

© Getty Images Queen Mary's skin looks lit from within

Setting a skin agenda

Dr Ellie says the key to skin like Queen Mary's is setting the right intentions from the outset. "What we're seeing with Queen Mary of Denmark is not a pursuit of youth, but a reflection of exceptional skin health," she tells us. "At 53, her complexion shows luminosity, clarity and even tone, all markers of skin that has been carefully supported over many years rather than corrected later in life. This kind of glow doesn’t come from quick fixes; it's the result of consistency and restraint."

© UK Press via Getty Images Mary's skin has maintained a glow

The aesthetic doctor explains that as we age, hormonal changes naturally affect collagen density, hydration and elasticity. "What stands out here is how well her skin barrier appears maintained; it looks calm and hydrated," she says of the Danish royal's appearance. "That suggests long-term sun protection, a disciplined skincare routine, and treatments designed to strengthen the skin rather than overstimulate it."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Queen Mary's greatest looks

Collagen is key

Meanwhile, Dr Barbara Kubicka tells us that supporting the skin at a cellular level rather than pursuing visible change is the key to balanced skin in women over 50, and it all comes down to collagen health.

© Getty Images Skincare experts believe Queen Mary has prioritised exceptional skin health

"Collagen is essential to skin strength, elasticity and overall quality, and maintaining it is widely recognised as key to ageing well," Dr Barbara tells us. "Rather than chasing short-term results, the emphasis is on preserving the skin's internal architecture so it remains resilient, firm and luminous over time.

"Within this philosophy, the focus is on preserving freshness and vitality. Skin looks rested, balanced and well cared for, without drawing attention to intervention of any kind."