Princess Charlene debuts longest hair in 15 years following sleek transformation

Princess Charlene of Monaco embraced a new look as she stepped out on 21 January for her first royal engagement of 2026. Joining her husband, Prince Albert, sister-in-law Princess Stephanie, niece Camille Gottlieb, and nephew Louis Ducruet at the opening of Little Wonders, a new indoor playground in Monaco, Charlene rocked super long hair.

The event was a true family affair, supporting Marie Ducruet, the wife of Louis, who co-founded the 'Little Wonders' playground to fill a gap in Monaco's childcare scene. Known for her iconic pixie cut, the princess looked markedly different as she beckoned in a new year with tresses that skimmed her shoulders. Charlene's hair, which was the longest it has been since she married Prince Albert in 2011, was accentuated by the bright white hue of her boxy blazer.

Princess Charlene's longest locks

© Getty Princess Charlene displayed her beehive as she handed out Christmas gifts last year

The royal wore her locks straight with a centre part to mirror the structured silhouette of her blazer and trouser pairing and oozed business chic in the best way with her sleek roll-neck that matched her pointed-toe heels.

Princess Charlene started to grow out her hair at the end of 2025, sweeping it into a bouffant updo for her appearance at the Monaco Christmas Tree Ceremony on 17 December and revealing its ever-growing length while wearing it down during a visit to an animal shelter run by Société Protectrice des Animaux (SPA) Monaco (the Society for the Protection of Animals) in her role as the organisation's president the following day.

Making the most of longer hair

Though Charlene is best known for her uber-short hair, having longer lengths has opened the door to a whole host of new hairstyle opportunities. She made the most of it in November when she pulled her hair into a soft ballet bun.

© Frédéric Nebinger / Palais princier Her bun sat half way up her head like a ballerina

At the time, Jason Collier, a hairstylist with over 20 years of experience, told us: "The key is the smooth silhouette through the crown paired with a softly sculpted twist at the back. It's elegant, feminine, impeccably executed – understated glamour at its finest."

The secret to Charlene's ballet bun

This 'do is also a secret trick for a more snatched look. The hairstylist explained: "By keeping the hair pulled cleanly away from the face, it opens up the features beautifully and creates this subtle lifting effect.

© Frédéric Nebinger / Palais princier Princess Charlene could be a ballerina with hairdo that 'creates a subtle lift'

"It's the kind of updo that works effortlessly for formal engagements, red carpet moments, or anything requiring refined sophistication."