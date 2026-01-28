Princess Charlene hides longest hair in 15 years in chic 'slicked-back' look

Princess Charlene was a picture of elegance on 27 January as she stepped out beside Prince Albert for the 2026 Ceremony of the Sainte-Devote honouring Monaco's patron saint. The Monagasque tradition called for a classically chic look from Charlene, 48, whose hair looked sleeker than ever.

The royal swept her hair, which is currently the longest it has been in 15 years, into a chic low bun with the front pieces twisted back to meet the bun at the nape of her neck. The look, which featured a centre parting, was elevated by a navy blue headband.

© Getty Princess Charlene's headband tied in with her coat and accessories It isn't every day that Charlene rocks a hairband, but it seems her long locks are allowing her to embrace a new look. She usually opts for a small fascinator or a larger statement hat. This particular headband worked well as it allowed her bun to do the talking and coordinated perfectly with her navy coat dress and Valentino handbag.

A hairstylist weighs in © Getty Images Princess Charlene's hair was secured at the nape of her neck Suzie McGill, a hairstylist who has over 30 years of experience in the industry, is a fan of Charlene's latest hair moment. "The style is minimal but impactful, balancing structure and ease. The slicked-back approach emphasises her facial features while keeping the overall finish clean and contemporary," she tells us. "It's a versatile look, polished enough for formal events but modern and wearable."

© Getty The slicked back look created a streamlined silhouette What makes it stand out to Suzie is the contrast between the structured parting and the soft, natural tension at the nape, which she says keeps it from feeling stiff. "The hair band is a subtle, smart accessory that grounds the look while adding a small, modern detail, proving that sometimes the simplest additions make the biggest visual impact," the hairstylist adds. The headband isn't just aesthetic; it's functional. For someone growing out a pixie cut, managing unequal layers is a nightmare. A wide headband is the perfect 'growing-out' hack to hide the shorter front sections.

How to recreate Charlene's look © Getty Princess Charlene's hair had a balletic feel Suzie has also shared her top tips for recreating Charlene's pristine look yourself. Starting with clean, dry hair, apply a smoothing serum or light cream to control frizz and enhance shine. Blow-dry or straighten for a sleek base. Create a sharp, straight middle part using a fine-tooth comb; this is key to the modern, structured aesthetic. Apply a small amount of gel or cream and comb hair back evenly on both sides. Keep tension consistent for a smooth, polished surface. Gather hair at the nape and secure with a black hair band. Ensure the band sits cleanly to maintain symmetry and structure. Tame flyaway with a serum or light hairspray. Suzie's top tip: "For a subtle dimension, gently lift the crown before securing, but keep the overall look streamlined and minimal."

Charlene's ever-growing hair View post on Instagram Charlene has become famous in recent years for her cropped pixie cut. However, she started to grow out her hair at the end of 2025 and revealed the new length in December while visiting an animal shelter. Her hair reached her shoulders and looked as if it had been straightened to make it look even longer.