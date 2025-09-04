Queen Mary goes makeup-free after glamorous night out

Queen Mary was pictured looking fresh-faced as she attended a board meeting with her charity on Thursday. The Danish royal's makeup-free look came the day after she made a glamorous appearance at an awards ceremony. Mary, 53, set up Mary Fonden in 2007, just three years after marrying then Crown Prince Frederik.

The organisation's aim is to improve the lives of vulnerable women, children and families, and young people's leisure was on the agenda at the meeting. In an Instagram post shared by the Foundation, Mary is seen seated at a table wearing a white ruched top with fine gold jewellery and dark trousers.

© Instagram @mary_fonden / Kongehuset Queen Mary went makeup free for her meeting

The mother-of-four opted for a natural look with defined brows and straightened locks, and also sported her Gucci reading glasses as she attended the discussion, which explored the benefits of recreational activities for children and how to get more young people involved.

The caption read: "A recreational activity where you feel safe, learn new things and have fun, can be the foundation for a unique sense of community, personal development and greater self-esteem. But how do more children and young people become part of leisure? How will they be met and seen when they show up? And what makes them stop? These were some of the questions that were discussed. Too many of the answers we actually don't know yet. But we in Mary Fonden want to learn even more about that. So, together with other good forces, we can hopefully create even more communities for children and young people in their spare time, where they feel belonging."

It comes just days after Queen Mary marked the start of Nature Week at Ryvangen Nature Park in Østerbro in Copenhagen, where she joined schoolchildren for bug hunting and lighting a bonfire.

The Mary Fonden regularly shares updates about its work, including personal messages and remarks from the queen. Bullying and Wellbeing was The Mary Foundation's first focus area, with the organisation working to prevent bullying through safe and inclusive communities.

Awards ceremony

Mary's makeup-free look comes the day after she presented the Carlsberg Foundation's Research Awards at Glyptoteket in Copenhagen. Her Majesty chose a dark floral pantsuit by Etro for the occasion, featuring a wrap blouse and leg-lengthening flared trousers.

© Getty Images Queen Mary sported a floral Etro pantsuit

© Getty Queen Mary arrives with Carlsberg Foundation chairperson Professor Majken Schultz

She first wore the outfit in 2017, and this time teamed it with heels, a large pendant necklace and a colourful beaded bracelet. For her beauty look, Mary opted for a smoky eye, bronzer on her cheeks and berry-hued lipstick.

Since returning from her summer break last month, Mary has also been pictured with a lighter, more auburn hair colour, with caramel lowlights framing her face. Her locks were blow dried into a sleek, straightened style for the awards ceremony.