Baby Spice is 50! Emma Bunton’s glam squad reveal the rituals behind her ageless glow

By the time you hit a 50th birthday, most women would have lost their childhood nickname. But as Emma Bunton celebrates her milestone birthday this week, the youngest of the Spice Girls shows why she will forever be known as Baby.

Fans, friends and Spice Girls celebrated the singer’s landmark birthday on social media with carousels of pictures over the decades.

And from the images of her long golden hair, glowing skin and trademark smile, the mother of two boys, Beau, 18 and Tate, 14 with husband Jade Jones, looks like she has hardly aged a day since she first broke onto the noughties music scene with her Wannabe bandmates.

“I do get a little bit concerned as I get older and people will say oh that used to be Baby Spice - but it still works at the moment,” she said recently. “I like the name - I think I got the best one.”

But just how does Emma maintain her Baby faced look into her 50s?

Baby Spice has remained loyal to her glam squad who have kept her looking fresh faced and beautiful over the decades. Here we share some of her beauty secrets from those who know her best.

HAIR HABITS

© Getty Images Emma Bunton

Over the past two decades, whether it is red carpet events, performing on stage or birthday parties with her fellow Spice Girls, Emma has turned to hair stylist Jade Leetowns to keep her trademark long golden hair looking immaculate.

“I can’t believe Emma’s turning 50, she’s still a baby to me!” Jade exclusively tells Second Act. “I’ve known Emma for nearly 20 years now, and she’s truly a gem with a heart of gold so she is going to be having the best week celebrating with all her friends and family.

“One of the things that keeps Emma’s golden glow is our little hair ritual. She keeps those glossy locks in top shape with regular trims and absolutely swears by the Oribe shampoo and conditioner from Space NK.”

In the past Emma has complained about her thin hair, saying she resorted to pigtails and backcombing when she first started out in the Spice Girls to make it look thicker.

But Jade has introduced products into her routine that give her more mature hair some body and wave.

“It’s always a must to use the Color Wow Raise the Root thickening spray and the Style on Steroids styling spray,” she says.

“And of course, we always use a heat defense spray from Schwarzkopf to protect her hair.”

SKIN SECRETS

© PA Images via Getty Images Emma Bunton

To keep her skin in tip top condition, Emma makes regular visits to her favourite facialist Shane Cooper at his discreet South Kensington mews clinic.

The London based skincare specialist, who also treats celebrities such as Lily Allen and Sienna Miller, has created a personalised protocol for the star to keep her skin clear, fresh and hydrated.

“I love having my bespoke head to toe treatments with Shane,” the Heart FM host says. “He makes me feel like a new woman.”

As well as the salon experience, devotee Emma has also been spotted taking Shane’s own brand of Hyaluronic mist RRP £60 on holiday with her. The multi-purpose spray promises to leave the skin feeling instantly hydrated whilst also acting as a toner and a fixing spray.

Where possible, Emma has always been keen to take the natural approach to looking after her skin. She developed her own natural skin care range aimed at children called Kit & Kin after her sons developed eczema when they were children and she religiously uses the Magic Salve from the collection. “It is an absolute essential. I use it on chapped lips,” she says.

The brand recently launched in Dubai. “We had a fun work trip to the Middle East expanding the Kit & Kin empire,”recalls Jade. “It was the best time, complete with a cheeky little mocktail while watching the sunset go down. We always like to achieve the perfect work-life balance together.”

MAKE-UP MUST-HAVES

© Getty Images Emma Bunton at 25 with bandmate Victoria Beckham

Celebrity make-up artist Karin Darnell has been responsible for some of Emma’s most iconic looks such as the Spice Girls London Olympics reunion gig in 2012, along with her more pared back everyday looks for red carpet events.

Karin starts by prepping Emma’s skin with Elemis pro-collagen Rose Marine Cream and rubbing a sculpted roller by Skin Gym to soothe any redness and reduce puffiness.

Her go-to base is either Charlotte Tilbury or Iconic London super smoother blurring skin tint which helps to even out midlife skin issues such as large pores, hyperpigmentation and unwanted texture.

Rhianna’s brand of Fenty Beauty powder is applied to gently set, with a Rare Beaut blush in ‘Hope’ to give a flush of youthfulness to the look. Of course Victoria Beckham Beauty eyeliner is also in her make-up bag and to finish off the look, a lick of Givenchy Beauty’s Noir Couture Black beauty mascara and Hourglass cosmetics Unlocked Satin Creme Lipstick in Tide 302 Rosy beige.

SELF CARE RITUALS

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Emma Bunton and husband Jade Jones

When it comes to being on top of her game, Emma knows the benefits of self-care when juggling a career and family life.

Her tips to looking after herself in her Second Act is “Try and keep hydrated, sleep, I know parents don’t get that much. Also use natural products and I always use sunscreen. Even though it rains at home all the time, I still put suncream on. And look after yourself.

“I wish I had more time to read but I listen to Fearne Cotton’s podcast which is gorgeous. I like reading books by female authors and I tend to take myself out of the world and read books by a woman called Jane Fallon at home. I quite like when I have that time and space away (to read), escapism is important I think.”

Happy 50th birthday Emma from all at Second Act, and viva forever Baby Spice.