Is 'glass skin' only for the under 40s?

For those old enough to remember a time when shine was something to be subjugated with astringent toners and powders the consistency of cement dust, our current obsession with reflective skin can feel less like doctrine and more like a passing fad.

Whilst once upon a time, a pustule-free complexion defined 'good skin', today, hyper-smooth, hairless, poreless AI-perfect skin with a megawatt sheen is the ultimate beauty currency. But how does that ideal translate for those of us for whom 'Kylie' will always mean Minogue rather than Jenner?

The hashtag #glassskin has amassed billions of views across social platforms, cementing its status as one of modern beauty's most enduring trends. Yet for many of us, this pursuit of a mirror-like complexion is not all it's cracked up to be.

For those with very dry, oily or blemish-prone skin, 'glass skin' can feel more like an exclusive club where only genetically-blessed members are privy to the highlighters and luminizers promising to take glow to the next level.

And for those of us whose faces have acquired a more… varied terrain (hello nasolabial folds), the look can feel even more elusive – even on a good skin day (even trying to find a celebrity over forty rocking an ultra-dewy complexion to illustrate this feature was an almost impossible feat).

Can you have 'glass skin' in midlife?

Still, according to Dr. Stefanie Williams, dermatologist and medical director of EUDELO Dermatology & Skin Wellbeing, the aspiration hasn't diminished. "While patients don't usually use the term 'glass skin' in consultations, they very frequently describe wanting a smooth, evenly toned and luminous complexion with small pores and refined texture. The language might differ - they may say they want 'glowy skin'- but the aesthetic goal is essentially the same: beautiful texture with natural radiance."

So, can a perimenopausal woman in her (late) forties whose glow has got up and gone (and grabbed a party bag on the way out) realistically emulate beauty's hottest skin trend? And perhaps more importantly, should she even want to? (After all, thread veins and fine lines tend to create more of an antique-mirror effect).

Glass Pass

For those who worship at the alter of glow, there's no shortage of products promising stellar shine; L’Oreal Paris has recently launched its Glass Skin Hydrogel Glow Mask, £4.99, and Glass Skin Liquid Cream, £17.99, while K Beauty favourite Laneige promises a glass-like finish from its Water Bank Aqua Facial, £33, thanks to its Aqua Glass Booster formula.

Your Glass Pass from L'Oreal and Laneige

The trend has even migrated south of the chin with Sol de Janeiro’s Rosa Charmosa Dewy Cream, £48, offering a head-to-toe glass skin glow for up to 72 hours. But can skincare alone really deliver twenty-something levels of luminosity?

Cassie gets to grips with glass skin

Menopause Glow

Is it genuinely harder to achieve glow – by which I mean an ultra-dewy finish born of skincare rather than a hormonal flush - as we age?

"I'm not keen on the terms 'flawless' and 'poreless' at all," says Dr. Stefanie. "No skin is flawless and certainly not poreless and using those words creates unrealistic expectations and unnecessary pressure on women. That said, great skin that you feel proud of in your 40s is absolutely achievable – it just requires a more sophisticated approach than it does with someone younger."

Ageing and hormonal decline bring inevitable changes; altered texture, enlarged pores, and reduced natural luminosity as collagen and elastin levels fall. Dr. Stefanie's solution is what she calls strategic collagen banking, using regenerative and bio-remodelling treatments to support the skin long-term.

"A two-pronged approach works best," she explains. "At home, use dermatologist-formulated cosmeceuticals like the Delo Rx range, which contains advanced anti-ageing ingredients without clogging pores – important as congestion and breakouts are common in women in their 40s." Ingredient-wise, retinoids are non-negotiable. "Matrix-stimulating retinoids are your best friend, especially if you're aiming for a 'glass skin' effect."

In-clinic, she recommends regenerative treatments that stimulate collagen and elastin production such as AminoStructure plus exosome needling (which have already made a huge difference to my skin) to create lasting improvements in texture and radiance.

And when all else fails? A strategic sweep of highlighter (avoiding the lumps and bumps) and a quiet hope for the best – which, if I'm honest, is often my go-to approach.