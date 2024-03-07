Austin Butler, Margot Robbie and Florence Pugh's make-up and hair stylists share secrets of working with Oscar nominees

At the 2024 Hollywood Beauty Awards, we spoke to several of Tinseltown's most beloved artists – Pati Dubroff, Alex Babsky, and Amy Komorowski – about working with Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, and we found out a lot!

When your favorite celebrities hit the red carpet, we all wonder, 'Who are they wearing?' But another important question to ask is, 'Who did your hair and makeup?' because as we all know, a look means nothing without some really good make-up and hairstyling to pull it all together.

Margot Robbie's make-up artis Pati Dubroff on how she created Barbie-inspired looks

© Stuart C. Wilson Margot Robbie attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London, England

"The concept always begins with the talent, and then the clothes and then the harmonious full picture – it can't be just about the makeup or just about the hair," shared Pati.

"Everything has to tie together for one beautiful seamless moment, and sometimes you can push the makeup because the clothes are a little more understated and sometimes the clothes are a lot and the jewels are large so makeup takes up a quieter space."

© Monica Schipper Pati Dubroff attends the 2024 Hollywood Beauty Awards

This awards season Margot's fashion took a front row seat as she intentionally leaned into iconic Barbie outfits from across the decades, and Pati did the same thing, ensuring that the final look was inspiration for fans and for herself.

"I incorporated a lot of pinks onto the face," she joked, adding: "But often in subtle washes and different tones.. I really learned a million ways to do pink makeup and make it look always a little bit different, and it helped to keep myself inspired as well."

Florence Pugh's 'adventurous' spirit praised by make-up artist Alex Babsky

© Frazer Harrison Florence Pugh attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2020

British actress Florence is one of our favorite red carpet stars, as she is known for pushing boundaries and never being afraid to take risks, from a fully sheer dress to futuristic make-up.

Alex Babsky, from London, has been working with her for five years, and says what he loves most about Florence is that she is "happy to take a risk and she's adventurous – all the things that hair and makeup artists love".

© Monica Schipper Alex Babsky attends the 2024 Hollywood Beauty Awards

"Florence is generally looking for you to bring something to her because she wants to make a statement, which is a dream for a makeup artist."

Elvis star Austin Butler is 'so generous' says Amy Komoroski

"Austin makes it so easy because he's just so handsome and he's the nicest, generous soul," shared Amy, who has been working in the industry for 20 years and also works with Jacob Elordi and Bradley Cooper. "When someone comes in with a strong sense of style, you work with it and then I think as the trust develops and things evolve you can try different things. We work as a team too; we have the artist, the stylist, hair and makeup, and we all come together and create the image."

Amy started 18 years ago working with Justin Timberlake, and she says that was a huge turning point in her career, that led to the Jonas Brothers and then Eddie Redmaybe including on his winning Oscars season.

© Dave Benett Austin Butler attends the World Premiere of "Dune: Part Two" in Leicester Square

"I work with Austin Butler now, and it's fun to watch people grow and to help be a part of image making."

As for her number one tip for all groomers and artists? Read the room. "You're in service to them; how do you think you'd want to be treated? Then you help support them and make them feel good about themselves. Sometimes you talk and sometimes you're just there to be silent support."