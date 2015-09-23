Pixie Lott debuts dramatic new blue hair

Pixie Lott's blonde hair has become part of her trademark look, but the star debuted a dramatic new hair colour on Tuesday. The 24-year-old singer turned heads as she arrived for Wonderland's London Fashion Week party, rocking edgy turquoise blue tresses.

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Pixie Lott has dyed her hair blue

Wearing her hair down in a sleek and straight style with a side parting, Pixie complemented her new 'do with an equally showstopping ensemble. The singer showed off her incredible figure in a chic sleeveless dress with mix and matching blue, black and white patterns. She carried her essentials in a small black cross body bag, and completed the look with a pair of black stilettos.

While this marked Pixie's first official appearance rocking her new look, the All About Tonight hitmaker had already informed fans of the big change, posting a photo on her Instagram.

Click here for more celebrities who have dyed their hair blue

In the close-up selfie, it is clear that there are already green and blue shades in her locks, but it seems that the star had not fully changed to her turquoise blue colour.

A photo posted by Pixie Lott (@pixielott) on Sep 19, 2015 at 4:26pm PDT

Pixie shared a teaser photo of her new hair on Instagram

This marks a rare and drastic makeover for Pixie – while she has previously experimented with the length and style of her hair, she has rarely strayed from her usual colour.

Pixie isn't the only star to have experimented with different hair colours in recent weeks. Kylie Jenner recently wowed fans during New York Fashion Week when she stepped out for the opening of the Sugar Factory in the Big Apple, rocking pastel green long locks just a few weeks after having dyed her brunette tresses blonde.

"I love having fun for the sugar factory," the Keeping up with the Kardashians star captioned an Instagram photo of edgy makeover, describing the colour as "#cottoncandy mint".

If you're thinking of dyeing your hair, make sure to click here for top tips on how to make the most of your new look.