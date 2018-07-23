Harper Beckham reveals short hair transformation in LA David and Victoria Beckham's daughter has taken a trip to the hairdressers!

Harper Beckham is renowned for her Rapunzel-like hair, and her parents have been protective of its long length throughout the years, vowing to never get it cut. However, David and Victoria's only daughter has now gone for the chop, and has been pictured out in LA with her famous family with a much shorter haircut. The seven-year-old was out with her elder brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz at an open air cinema on Sunday. The siblings were joined by Gordon Ramsay's four children, Megan, Jack, Holly and Matilda – who are close family friends of the Beckhams. Harper's hair is now shoulder-length, and makes her look very grown up!

Harper Beckham has been spotted in LA with short hair

From the moment Harper was born, her dad in particular has been keen to let her grown her hair long. David previously told Yahoo Style: "About a year ago, my wife said, 'Maybe we should cut Harper's hair.' And I was like, 'No! We need to grow it. Do. Not. Touch.' Since she was born, we haven't cut it. That's why it's pretty much down to her knees. I had to. It's just so good, isn't it?" Harper – who turned seven at the beginning of the month – is seemingly inheriting her parents' love for fashion and experimenting with different looks. A few weeks ago, the little girl debuted a rather unusual hair look on her mum Victoria's Instagram account. Harper featured in a photo with David, which showed her hair having been styled in two Princess Leia-esque buns on either side of her head.

David and Victoria Beckham's daughter likes to experiment with different looks

Harper is one very loved little girl, and is the apple of her dad's eye. David has previously said that he has "no power" when it comes to his daughter, telling ET: "I have no power with that little girl - no power whatsoever." Victoria, meanwhile, recently revealed the empowering advice she shares with her "strong, smart" daughter. Speaking at Forbes Women's Summit, she said: "Every day when Harper goes to school, she walks up the school stairs and I give her a kiss. I say, 'Harper, you're a girl, you can achieve anything. You can do anything that you want to do.'"

