Victoria Beckham gives fans a peek inside 'messy' Los Angeles home - take a look!

Victoria Beckham couldn't resist sharing a video of her son Cruz demonstrating his impressive singing abilities on Sunday morning, giving a glimpse at their "messy" Los Angeles home in the process! The fashion designer, who is spending some time with her family in California during the summer holidays, snuck up on her son as he sang and played guitar to Justin Bieber's Love Yourself at the weekend.

"When you sneak up and @cruzbeckham is doing his morning vocal warm up!" Victoria captioned the clip, before sharing another at her fans' request, adding the caption: "For those who asked to see more!! This is waking up in the Beckham house!! I can ignore the messy room when @cruzbeckham is sounding so cute!"

Victoria Beckham showed her son practicing his singing on Instagram

The clip shows Cruz sat on a black sofa rehearsing his music. The room has a herringbone print rug on the floor and floor-length taupe curtains drawn across what appear to be wide dual-aspect windows. The room has a black media unit and wall-mounted TV opposite the door, with a black leather chair placed in front and several of Cruz's belongings scattered on the floor alongside it, including his trainers and clothes.

The Beckhams travelled to Los Angeles last week following their summer break in Montenegro, where they spent quality time on the beach and trying fun watersports together. The family often return to their former home during the school break, and Victoria previously said she still considers the city her "second home".

The clip gave a glimpse at the Beckhams' Los Angeles base

Victoria and David lived in Los Angeles between 2008 to 2013, before returning to London where they now live in a newly-renovated home in Holland Park. The couple also own another beautiful property - a barn conversion in the Cotswolds - where they often go for a retreat from city life with their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

