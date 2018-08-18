Ruth Langsford reveals amazing hair transformation using extensions to combat menopause symptoms The This Morning presenter has been open about the hair thinning

Looking really good! Ruth Langsford took to Instagram on Saturday to show her fans the result of her latest trip to the hairdressers - and her new look was impressive. Eamonn Holmes’ wife shared the step-by-step process with her followers, explaining that she was trying tape hair extensions in a bid to combat the hair thinning she was experiencing as a result of the menopause.

First the extensions were stuck in her hair

She shared pictures at each stage, from the sticking, to the chopping, to the styling, and was clearly very happy with the finished results. "Done, it’s only taken about 20 minutes," she said in the final video which she shared on her main Instagram grid. "We’ve just put 4 in, to get that bit of thickness here and it feels really nice." Fans were quick to respond, thanking the presenter for being honest about her menopause symptoms and sharing her solutions.

"Ruth I like your honesty about your hair extensions, looks lovely, I liked your recent highlights, looked more refined, lovely hair x," one fan wrote. "I agree ...I'm in menopause for 8 yrs now...was really worried about my thinning hair…" added another.

Then came the chopping

Ruth made headlines earlier this week for a different reason - this time it was for sneaking a cheeky kiss live on air while presenting This Morning together. The rare display of affection came as they discussed kissing during the show's debate segment, where Danielle Lloyd and Julia Keys discussed whether a partner should be forgiven for kissing someone else. After the chat, Eamonn asked viewers to send their own opinions, before Ruth said: "give us a kiss!" before the couple shared a quick peck. Such a sweet couple.

