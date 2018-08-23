Una Healy unveils dramatic new look as she breaks social media silence after Ben Foden split The couple split in July after six years of marriage

Una Healy has unveiled a brand new hairdo as she made her return to social media following her split from husband Ben Foden last month. On Wednesday, the Saturdays singer took to Instagram to share the first pictures of her dramatic transformation, which sees her ditching her auburn hair for a glossy blonde look. "Salon day today," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you so much @ceiralambert and her team and to @greatlengths_ireland for all your help."

Una Healy has gone blonde

Fans immediately rushed to post comments underneath to praise the hairstyle, with one writing: "Absolutely stunning! The best way to deal with heartache is self-love and preservation. You go girl!" Another said: "You look sensational." A third post read: "Stunning.....although I do love your red locks a change is as good as a holiday." A fourth follower added: "Absolutely beautiful and your hair looks the business too!"

The post comes shortly after Una and Rugby player Ben announced their split after six years of marriage. The 36-year-old pop star's spokesperson confirmed the news to HELLO! in July. It was believed that the pair were planning a move to the US, since Ben confirmed his signing to Rugby United New York on his Instagram page just moments before.

News of the break-up comes as a surprise. Una and Ben celebrated their six-year anniversary in June, with both taking to social media to mark the occasion. "Six years of Marriage spent with this one @unahealy she must be doing something right - as they say ‘time flies when you’re having fun’ and the last 6 years have flown by! Happy Anniversary beautiful #6yearsmarried #benuna," Ben wrote, while Una posted a throwback shot of their wedding day, captioning it: "#tb Saturday June 30th 2012. 6 years married to @ben_foden today! Happy Anniversary love you xx."

