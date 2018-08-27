Holly Willoughby shares rare photo of her daughter Belle - and we've got hair envy! The This Morning presenter tries to keep her children out of the public eye

While Holly Willoughby usually keeps her three children out of the public eye, she couldn't resist sharing a glimpse of her daughter Belle on their family holiday in Portugal on Sunday. The This Morning presenter's daughter and two friends had their hair styled into perfect braids by Holly's hairstylist, Ciler Peksah, and it gave her 3.9 million Instagram followers serious hair envy.

"Ombré plaits... courtesy of @cilerpeksah_hairstylist #lula #izzy #belle," Holly captioned the photo, which received an overwhelming response from her fans. "So pretty," one commented, while another wrote: "Beautiful plaits... beautiful hair."

Holly Willoughby shared a glimpse at her daughter Belle (right) on Instagram

The mum-of-three has been joined by her hairstylist and the rest of her glam squad to prepare for the launch of her new lifestyle brand, Truly. Also joining the group is Holly's older sister Kelly, who has been enjoying some quality time with her sibling over the last few days.

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares new Truly ad campaign and we're beyond excited

On Saturday, Holly shared a very glamorous photo of the pair which had been taken during a trip to the beach, and despite the difference of hair colour, fans couldn’t get over just how much they looked alike. The photo, which was simply captioned: "Sisters @ladywilloughby," was met with a mass of comments on how similar the pair were. Kelly also featured in a short video which had been posted on Holly's Instagram account last week, which saw the pair relaxing on the beach with Holly's glam squad, including her stylist Angie Smith.

Holly has also been joined by her sister Kelly in Portugal

There's no denying that Holly, 37, has a great relationship with her sister. In a previous interview with The Guardian, the mum-of-three opened up about their bond, saying: "We're more like friends than sisters. We even bought a place together in Putney. You would expect some fireworks, but because we have the same friends and have different roles within that group, none of that ever came into it." She added: "I'm more likely to be the one to say 'everyone back to mine' and cook for everyone, whereas she's much better at tidying up."

STORY: Holly Willoughby looks identical to her sister in new holiday photo