Holly Willoughby looks identical to her sister in new holiday photo The This Morning host has been out in Portugal since the start of the summer holidays

Holly Willoughby jetted off to Portugal at the start of the summer holidays, and she has been having the most wonderful time out there! The This Morning host is away with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, and throughout the trip, she has been joined by everyone from her partner in crime and This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield, to her elder sister Kelly. It appears that Kelly arrived last week, and ever since the siblings have been enjoying spending quality time together. On Saturday, Holly shared a very glamorous photo of the pair which had been taken during a trip to the beach, and despite the difference of hair colour, fans couldn’t get over just how much they looked alike.

Holly Willoughby and her big sister Kelly

The photo, which was simply captioned: "Sisters @ladywilloughby," was met with a mass of comments. One follower wrote: "Omg! So scary how much you both look alike," while another said: "You look so similar!" A third added: "You look just like twins!" Kelly also featured in a short video which had been posted on Holly's Instagram account last week, which saw the pair relaxing on the beach with Holly's glam squad, including her stylist Angie Smith. It appeared that they were shooting pictures for the TV star's new lifestyle brand, Truly, which is set to launch in September.

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares adorable photo of her son on their family holiday

Loading the player...

Holly Willoughby's rise to fame

There's no denying that Holly, 37, has a great relationship with her sister. In a previous interview with The Guardian, the mum-of-three opened up about their bond, saying: "We're more like friends than sisters. We even bought a place together in Putney. You would expect some fireworks, but because we have the same friends and have different roles within that group, none of that ever came into it." She added: "I'm more likely to be the one to say 'everyone back to mine' and cook for everyone, whereas she's much better at tidying up."

READ: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield enjoy midnight swim during their joint holiday

Kelly joined Holly and her glam squad in Portugual last week

Kelly, meanwhile, has previously likened the pair to being "chalk and cheese". In an interview with Celebs Now in 2013, she said: "Holly and I are like chalk and cheese – even down to our hair colour. Despite this, we’re still incredibly close. She was a quiet child at school, but I remember watching her suddenly find herself once she’d done bits of modelling and started college. She just became stronger, confident. It was amazing to watch."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.