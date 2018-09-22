Phillip Schofield had a hilarious response for colleague who told him to dye his silver hair dark again Just brilliant.

Phillip Schofield has revealed his incredible response to a show executive who once told him to dye his now-iconic silver hair – in an interview with the Daily Mail Weekend magazine. He said of the moment: "We had an executive who came in and said, 'Right, there are a few things I want to change – I want Fern in power suits, in glam dresses, I want Phil to dye his hair back to black.' Both Fern and I said, 'B***** off', and not long after, he did!" Good on you, Phil!

Never change, Phil

His sassy comments came during an interview and photoshoot to mark 30 years of This Morning, which sees the presenter and his co-host Holly Willoughby posing in smart eveningwear and opening up about their favourite memories from the morning programme. Holly even admitted that she puts little effort into her daily #HWstyle outfits – saying, "It’s not difficult because I’ve got a brilliant team who do all the shopping. My stylist Angie Smith buys the clothes, then they’re steamed and off I go. It’s the easiest way to get dressed in the world."

During a 2016 episode of the show, Phil actually admitted that his hair began to change from a very early age. "I started to go grey when I was sixteen," he told the cameras. He continued: "By 22, 23, there was quite a lot and I wish I hadn't coloured it then and I would have left it."

He then added he regretted colouring it at all. "It would have been quite cool at 16. You never know. Don't fall into that trap. [Dying your hair] costs a fortune it takes ages and dyes your head, you just don't need to do it."We have to agree – we've always loved Phil's salt and pepper look. He is Britain's best-loved silver fox, after all!