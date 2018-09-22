Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reveal one very surprising detail in their This Morning contracts We weren't expecting this!

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have given a candid interview about their working life on This Morning, in celebration of the show's landmark 30th anniversary. Speaking to the Daily Mail Weekend magazine, Phil even opened up about one very surprising detail in the pair's contracts – and it relates to social media, though it hasn't always been the case. "I vividly remember the days when we were all first using mobiles and it was an absolute no-no to have them on set," he said. "The director would go mad. I also remember when I sent my first tweet. Fern Britton was aghast. She said, 'You can’t do that!' But now it’s expected."

Holly and Phil admitted it's in their contracts to engage on social media

He added: "In fact, we have it in our contracts. It’s our duty to engage with social media. Astonishing really, how much the landscape has changed." Both Holly and Phil share millions of followers on social media, with Phil being particularly fond of his silly Snapchat stories, and Holly loved for her regular outfit and family posts on Instagram.

Holly even admitted that she puts little effort into her daily #HWstyle outfit photos – saying, "It’s not difficult because I’ve got a brilliant team who do all the shopping. My stylist Angie Smith buys the clothes, then they’re steamed and off I go. It’s the easiest way to get dressed in the world."

The pair are very close friends

Of course, the star was recently given the coveted I'm A Celebrity presenting job in place of Ant McPartlin, who continues to take time off from his hosting duties with co-host Declan Donnelly. It is still unknown who will replace Holly on This Morning during this time, though she recently revealed that she will be taking her family out to Australia with her.

She said on the show: "The kids are coming with me… I was speaking to the school and how that's all going to work, and Dan [her husband] and my mum and dad who are coming out as well, and suddenly all logistics are sorted."