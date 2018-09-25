David Beckham's new buzz cut is dividing fans – see photos What do you think of his new 'do?

He's known for his ever-evolving hairstyles and on Monday, David Beckham showcased his new buzz cut during an appearance in Hong Kong. The sports star revealed a fuller and thicker head of hair, while keeping his sides shaved and his beard perfectly preened. He debuted his end of the summer trim as he visited insurance company AIA, for which he is a global brand ambassador.

David's trip to Hong Kong comes shortly after he visited China, where he beelined for one of the country's most touristic sights, the Great Wall. Posting a photo from the Wonder of the World, David wrote: "Today I was able to visit The Great Wall of China for the first time. I feel so lucky that my work allows me to travel and to see beautiful places like this... AMAZING."

David Beckham showcased his new buzz cut in Hong Kong

While many of his fans commented on the impressive landmark, others were more concerned with his new appearance. "Handsome" and "beautiful" were some of the adjectives used to describe David, but one fan quipped, "Nice hair, lol. I bet Brooklyn's worried," referring to his 19-year-old son. Another replied: "David, as much I love your style, I am not feeling the hair."

The 43-year-old is known for being experimental with his hair and has tried a number of different styles over the years, from his iconic Mohawk to longer slicked back locks. But as much as he likes to try out new 'dos, the retired footballer has previously spoken about his regrets.

Speaking during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2015, David said: "Some of them have been really bad. I hadn't thought them through. The topknot wasn't too bad, but the cornbraids were a bad decision! It was bad timing as well as I was going to South Africa at the time with England and ended up meeting Nelson Mandela so that's why I regret that one."

